One of Vancouver’s most magical seasonal dining experiences is getting ready to return to H Tasting Lounge next month.

From November 1, 2024, to March 16, 2025, Winterlust will take over the stunning H Tasting Lounge’s patio. The event consists of five private translucent domes decorated with seasonal evergreen elements and Alpine-themed accents. Visitors will also enjoy views of the North Shore mountains and Cola Harbour.

Each dome can accommodate up to six guests and is fully equipped with heaters and fresh-air circulation to keep things nice and cozy. Additionally, each dome has an independent sound system so you can enjoy your own tunes while dining.

When it comes to food, diners can expect many gourmet options. Think chili-caramel pork belly with fresh herb and togarashi sesame-cashew crunch, and certified Angus beef tomahawks accompanied with red wine jus, confit fingerling potatoes, sauteed garlic mushrooms, and five-spice roasted root vegetables.

You can also enjoy a choice of four premium caviar services, each complete with sour cream blinis and creme fraiche and a showstopping chilled seafood tower with an assortment of Dungeness crab legs, poached tiger prawns, Manila clams, Salt Spring Island mussels, smoked salmon candy, albacore tuna tartare, and so much more.

Seatings for this one-of-a-kind winter dining experience fill up quickly, so be sure to reserve your dome as soon as possible. Reservations open on October 16 at 3 pm and can be made online.

H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust

When: November 1, 2024, to March 16, 2025

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations