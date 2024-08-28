Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is winding down, and fall is just around the corner, which can mean just one thing: September has arrived in Vancouver.

Let’s enjoy everything the new month has to offer. From Car Free Days to VIFF, Bike the Night, and more, here are 46 things to see and do in and around Vancouver this September!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver next month.

At its 43rd edition, the 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival will feature 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

When: September 26 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

You might also like: The PNE Fair has revealed its massive 2024 summer concert lineup

"Drag Race" royalty headline Vancouver Pride Festival lineup this summer

Free weekly food festival returns to New Westminster this summer

What: Attendees can stroll the wide grass paths and see over 40 varieties of sunflowers plus varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias, and cosmos. There are even colour-themed hidden rooms within the cornfield for you to discover

Make sure you have your camera with you to snap a picture with the numerous props and photo ops around the fields.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: $7 online, $10 at the gate, children under 5 free. Purchase online

What: Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for a daily pass, $20 for a weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. When: September 10 to 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Tuesday to Sunday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online PNE Fair 2024 What: The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly. Get ready to enjoy new programming, returning attractions, and lots of delicious food. A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends like Ludacris, Blondie, Flo Rida, Brad Paisley, Vanilla Ice, and Barenaked Ladies. When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available. The Canine Library What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park, and participants can choose from various poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. Cross & Crows Books will also be on-site with a selection of popular titles, and you can also participate in a poetry workshop led by the library’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 Writer In Residence. When: September 21, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park — 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path)

Cost: Free The 4:30 Movie (With Kevin Smith LIVE Q&A) What: The Rio Theatre welcomes legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith to Vancouver for a special viewing of his latest film, The 4:30 Movie. Following the screening, Kevin will be onstage to talk about the coming-of-age film in a live Q&A session. When: September 8, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $45 plus fees in advance, purchase online Vancouver Queer Film Festival What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year, 97 projects from 27 countries will showcase the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Local artists will perform, and post-screening Q&As will follow. When: September 11 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets: Various prices starting at $7; purchase online The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival What: Vancouver is a funny place to be this month, especially with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) coming to town! The massive open-air festival, which will take place from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15. Headliners this year include Tom Segura, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, and Fahim Anwar. When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online Bike the Night What: Tune up your bicycles and get ready to glow! HUB Cycling’s Bike the Night is returning for the first time in five years next month, and you’re invited along for the ride. Vancouver’s largest organized night bicycle ride will take place on Saturday, September 14, with hundreds of attendees of all ages and abilities. Participants are invited to deck out their bikes in bright lights, dress up in their flashiest apparel, and go on a 10 km family-friendly ride of the city’s seawall. When: September 14, 2024

Time: 5 pm (pre-ride celebration), 6:30 pm (first wave), 8:30 pm (second wave)

Where: David Lam Park and Vancouver Seawall

Tickets: $22 for adults and youth with free admission for participants 8 years old and under. Register online Skate Stardust What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink. Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth. When: September 12 to October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee Best Buy Canada’s Youth Tech Day What: Best Buy Canada’s biggest Geek Squad Academy event is coming to downtown Vancouver, and it’s the perfect opportunity for youth to get involved in hands-on STEM (that’s science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, check out interactive demos from some of the top tech brands, and win awesome prizes. Youth can pre-register for free three-hour STEM camps (am or pm). During these camps, participants will learn the basics of coding by programming a robot, practice and play various digital instruments on a tablet, and use their new skills to fix (and play!) a broken video game. Pre-registration is required for these camps, as space is limited, but there are also sweet ongoing activities that are fun for the whole family! When: September 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Car Free Days Vancouver What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Two events are happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, they are free to attend. When: September 7 and 15, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)

Cost: Free Polish Festival What: Polish Festival Vancouver returns for a milestone anniversary next month on the North Shore, so get ready to “Smacznego!” North Shore Polish Association Belweder presents the lively festivities on Saturday, September 7, at the Shipyards in Lower Lonsdale. The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes. When: September 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free Dutch Street Market What: The Dutch Cultural Association of BC will hold its annual Dutch Street Market on the 500 block of Granville Street from August 31 to September 2. The free Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more. Visitors will also enjoy a capsule exhibit from the world-famous Rijksmuseum, tulip bulbs, poffertjes, stroopwafels, Dutch licorice, art installations, and e-bike test drives on Granville. When: August 31 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 500 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free Friends of the Vancouver Public Library Fall Book Sale What: Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of the huge Vancouver Public Library’s book sale this month. Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Fall Used Book Sale from September 5 to 8 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street. Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover over 30,000 bargain-priced books. In fact, titles start at just a toonie. When: September 5 to 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Softcover $2, Hardcover books $3, various prizes for CDs, DVDs and other items. Flats Fest What: Flats Fest, presented by Low Tide Properties, is the perfect family-friendly event for your summer weekend. Attendees will enjoy live performances, an artisan market and Emily Carr University Marketplace, a kid’s zone with character appearances, a site-wide beverage garden, and food trucks. Everyone is welcome to discover the Innovation Zone, showcasing exciting organizations working in South Flats, including the Centre for Digital Media, Vancouver Community College and Electronic Arts. There will even be free ice cream and cotton candy while supplies last. When: September 7, 2024

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians as they take on the Eugene Emeralds to start off September and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: September 3 to 8, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include York United on September 6 and Forge FC on September 21.

When: September 6 and 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this month with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face FC Dallas on September 7, San Jose Earthquakes on September 14, and Portland Timbers on September 28.

When: September 7, 14 and 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with home games against the Toronto Argonauts on September 13 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27.

When: September 13 and 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Canucks begin the NHL pre-season at Rogers Arena with a game against the Seattle Kraken on September 24.

When: September 24, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetit

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. Two hour-long seatings are available every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and all wines featured that day are 10% off. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. — 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99, purchase online

Negroni Week with Aviation and Bulleit What: Join Aviation Gin & Bulleit for Negroni Week at BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie. You’re invited to try a gin or bourbon Negroni cocktail as well as learn how to mix it at home.

When: September 20, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Calling all craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain this month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14.

An estimated crowd of over 3,500 people will enjoy live performances by Whistler’s own Big Love Band, Squamish five-piece Fresh Cut Grass, festival faves Red Chair, and popular local DJ Foxy Moron!

When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024

Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Tea in the Window at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea-goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by New York-based Meredith Wing of @Moomooi.

Guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served what the Fairmont calls a “unique twist on the traditional Afternoon Tea.” Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.

When: Monday to Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: $120 per person; reserve online

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns in September with it’s Shrimp-tember edition.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks, will be available for purchase at indoors and outdoors bar, as will be shrimply tasty eats like popcorn shrimp. There will even be a special deep-sea DJ for you to get your groove on.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35; purchase online

What: The Halal Ribfest will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, ice cream stalls, and beverage options.

There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and a kids zone, though exact details will vary depending on the location.

When: August 30 to September 1, 2024

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

What: The Vancouver Vegan Festival returns to Kitsilano Beach Park with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more.

The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more. Get ready to chow down on eats from Tera V Burger, Chickpea, Roasted Revolution, and more.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

What: Gin-afficionados, listen up! Vancouver is getting a brand new festival celebrating everything gin.

The BC Gin Festival, taking place on Friday, September 6, will have over 45 tastings of gins from local and international distilleries, with more being added to the list.

The festival is brought to us by the producers of the Indian Summer Festival and will be held at the historic Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Center Exhibition Hall.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Historic Exhibition Hall, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: $150 plus applicable fees: Juniper Exclusive Tasting, $65 plus applicable fees: First & Second Tasting

Enjoy the arts

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, with over 70 acts ranging from comedy, storytelling, solo performances, and more. Get ready to discover local stars and international artists in this lineup of shows you won’t want to miss.

The festival will also feature nightly entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar, including trivia, live music and late-night DJs.

When: September 5 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15-$18. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun until September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.

Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction continues on the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is slated to open in 2026.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40 and include Fair admission. Purchase online

Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery What: Discover a whimsical children’s art gallery created for both children and grown-ups. Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery will showcase artwork from more than 70 young artists ages 3 to 10, each with their personal interpretations of the theme “Neighbourhood.” The event will also feature a reading corner, a crafts table, interactive activities, and more. When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, with proceeds going to Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Register online P.L.U.R.O.M.A. Resort ’24 What: Dig out your finest haute couture from your closet because The Polygon Gallery is transforming into a majestic and dramatic fashion house this month. The waterfront art gallery in North Vancouver’s Shipyards is celebrating the closure of its current exhibition, ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS, with a one-night-only immersive event: P.L.U.R.O.M.A. (Peace Love Unity Respect Oxygen Music and Autonomy). When: September 26, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: General admission $30, VIP Gold and Platinum passes are also available. Purchase online Betrayers at The Improv Centre What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver. The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show. Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good. When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2, 2024 (special opening night on Thursday, September 26)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online

Night Markets

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping and a diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Port Moody Night Markets will showcase dozens of vendors, food trucks, and breweries at Site B in Port Moody. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Site B — 3012 Murray St, Port Moody

Admission: $5

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the Kitsilano Community Centre’s parking lot. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open on Saturdays. Here, you can grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a wide array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 12, 2024

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

What: Launched in 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall — 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby