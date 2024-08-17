Massive Vancouver used book sale has reads starting at just $2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of the huge Vancouver Public Library’s book sale next month.

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Fall Used Book Sale from September 5 to 8 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street.

Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover over 30,000 books at bargain prices. In fact, titles start at just a toonie.

“We have been having this sale for many years so far, and it has always been a great opportunity to find excellent books at convenient prices,” Andrea Larrabe of Friends of the VPL previously told Daily Hive.

Browse through tables full of fiction, travel guides, food and drink books, children’s titles, and more. The largest used book sale in the community’s history will also feature CDs and DVDs.

All sales are final, and attendees are asked to bring their bags to carry their new finds home in.

Proceeds support special library projects, services, collections, and programs in partnership with Friends of the Vancouver Public Library.

You can also support the Fall Book Sale by donating your books, CDs and DVDs in good condition.

Donations of any size can be dropped off at the designated table outside book’mark, the Library Store (anytime VPL Central Library’s atrium is open), and VPL Central Library Loading Bay off Hamilton Street (weekdays 8 am to 4 pm).

When: September 5 to 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Softcover $2, Hardcover books $3, various prizes for CDs, DVDs and other items.