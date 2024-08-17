Events

Massive Vancouver used book sale has reads starting at just $2

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 17 2024, 5:00 pm
Massive Vancouver used book sale has reads starting at just $2
Friends of the VPL/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Summer Blockbuster

Thu, August 15, 7:30pm

Summer Blockbuster

Theatresports TM

Fri, August 16, 7:30pm

Theatresports TM

Theatresports TM Unhinged

Fri, August 16, 9:30pm

Theatresports TM Unhinged

Hot Snack Comedy Presents: The Ripple Effect

Sun, September 8, 6:00pm

Hot Snack Comedy Presents: The Ripple Effect

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of the huge Vancouver Public Library’s book sale next month.

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Fall Used Book Sale from September 5 to 8 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street.

Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover over 30,000 books at bargain prices. In fact, titles start at just a toonie.

Friends of the VPL

Friends of the VPL/Submitted

“We have been having this sale for many years so far, and it has always been a great opportunity to find excellent books at convenient prices,” Andrea Larrabe of Friends of the VPL previously told Daily Hive.

Browse through tables full of fiction, travel guides, food and drink books, children’s titles, and more. The largest used book sale in the community’s history will also feature CDs and DVDs.

All sales are final, and attendees are asked to bring their bags to carry their new finds home in.

Proceeds support special library projects, services, collections, and programs in partnership with Friends of the Vancouver Public Library.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Friends of the VPL (@friendsofthevpl)

You can also support the Fall Book Sale by donating your books, CDs and DVDs in good condition.

Donations of any size can be dropped off at the designated table outside book’mark, the Library Store (anytime VPL Central Library’s atrium is open), and VPL Central Library Loading Bay off Hamilton Street (weekdays 8 am to 4 pm).

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library Fall Book Sale

When: September 5 to 8, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Softcover $2, Hardcover books $3, various prizes for CDs, DVDs and other items.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop