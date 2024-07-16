Great Outdoors Comedy Fest unveils final Vancouver headliners

Vancouver is a funny place to be this summer, especially with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) coming to town!

The massive open-air festival, which will take place from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, has announced five new stars joining the stacked lineup.

Co-headliners Mark Normand, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, and Fahim Anwar take to the stage on Sunday night. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 18.

The quintet joins previously announced Tom Segura, headlining on Friday evening, and Theo Von, who headlines on Saturday night. Tickets to those shows are on sale now.

“To have all these comedy stars on the same stage for one night only is going to be an incredible way to wrap up GOCF Vancouver and the GOCF 2024 season overall,” said Brennan McFaul, vice president of Trixstar, in a release.

“It’s going to be a never-before-seen lineup of some of the hottest stand-ups working today and I know they have some surprises in store for their fans in Vancouver.”

Normand has been dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up-and-coming comic,” while Santino has appeared in films like Ricky Stanicky and The Disaster Artist.

Barbosa was the winner of the New York Latino Film Festival Stand-Up competition and Soder is known to fans as “Mafee” on the hit Showtime series Billions. Anwar’s 2022 comedy special “Hat Trick” was named one of the best specials of the year by the LA Times.

Comedy fans will also want to get their tickets to see Theo Von, host of the smash hit podcast This Past Weekend and the winner of season four of Last Comic Standing.

Make your Great Outdoors Comedy Festival experience complete by getting your seats to Segura, who has released five Netflix specials, performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and is co-host of the podcasts Your Mom’s House and Two Bears One Cave.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online