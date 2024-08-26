EventsSummerPets & AnimalsOutdoors

You can "borrow" a dog from Vancouver Public Library next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 26 2024, 5:09 pm
You can "borrow" a dog from Vancouver Public Library next month
Vancouver Public Library/Facebook

Vancouver may be in the middle of the dog days of summer, but next month you can get up close and personal with a puppy thanks to the Vancouver Public Library.

Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park on Saturday, September 21, from 1 to 3 pm. The Poetry in Parks initiative is also presented by Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, and Trout Lake Community Centre.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Canine Library

Vancouver Public Library/Instagram

Candie Tanaka, programming and event coordinator for the VPL, told Daily Hive that Canine Library is built off of their popular “Paws 4 Stories” program, which allows children to practice their reading skills in a one-on-one session with a therapy dog and its owner.

“The main initiative [for the Canine Library] is to foster better relationships between dog owners and non-dog owners,” said Tanaka. “With this program, you get to take out a dog and read it some poetry for 10 minutes, as well as interact with the dog and the owner.”

Canine Library

Hero (Vancouver Public Library/Facebook)

Participants can choose from various poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session and participate in an on-site poetry workshop led by the library’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 Writer In Residence.

Cross & Crows Books will also be at John Hendry Park, where there will be a selection of popular titles.

The Canine Library will take place rain or shine, and the lineup of pups available to be checked out will be revealed closer to the event.

Canine Library

Vancouver Public Library/Instagram

The Canine Library

When: September 21, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: John Hendry Park — 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path)
Cost: Free

