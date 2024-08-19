FREE Vancouver Vegan Festival returns to Kits Beach next month
There’s still so much summer to enjoy, and we’re excited to add the Vancouver Vegan Festival to the list of events to check out before the season is done.
This year’s outdoor event is taking over Kitsilano Beach Park on Saturday, September 7.
Admission to the Vancouver Vegan Festival is free, with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more.
The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.
Get ready to chow down on eats from Tera V Burger, Chickpea, Roasted Revolution, and more.
There will be live panels and Q&A sessions that will inspire you to make a change in your life and your community. Earthsave Canada, Rabbitats, A Home For Hooves Sanctuary, and other groups will also be on-site to answer your questions.
All event proceeds from the Vancouver Vegan Festival 2024 will go to the Little Oink Bank Sanctuary, a non-profit sanctuary that provides a safe, forever home to over 70 rescued mini pigs and other farmed animals in BC.
Vancouver Vegan Festival 2024
When: September 7, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
Where: Kitsilano Beach Park
Tickets: Free
