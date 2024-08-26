Best Buy Canada’s biggest Geek Squad Academy event is coming to downtown Vancouver, and it’s the perfect opportunity for youth to get involved in hands-on STEM (that’s science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, check out interactive demos from some of the top tech brands, and win awesome prizes!

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect, and how you can get your young learners involved in all the excitement this season.

Get your geek on

For almost 10 years, Best Buy Canada has offered its Geek Squad Academy to students between 10 and 16, which partners with schools and not-for-profits to show youth the wonders and opportunities that technology holds in their everyday lives and future careers.

The second annual Youth Tech Day is a glimpse into the epicness that Geek Squad Academy has to offer, and will be taking place on September 7 at downtown Vancouver’s Robson Square Ice Rink.

Registration

Youth can pre-register for free three-hour STEM camps (AM or PM), where participants will learn the basics of coding by programming a robot; get to practice and play various digital instruments on a tablet; and use their new skills to fix (and play!) a broken video game.

Pre-registration is required for these camps, as space is limited, but there are also sweet ongoing activities that are fun for the whole family!

Take in some tech

Interactive product demos from brands like Nintendo, Microsoft, Samsung, Skullcandy, Fujifilm, and Keurig will be happening throughout the day, and you can also check out drop-in STEM activities on robotics, circuit building, and digital music.

A live DJ will keep the tunes flowing, and prize giveaways only sweeten the deal. Though, getting to embark on such a fun-filled day for free is a prize in itself.

Youth Tech Day is part of Best Buy Canada’s greater social impact commitments, which are dedicated to connecting children to technology, driving community engagement, and offering tech grants and scholarships.

Learn more about Youth Tech Day on the Best Buy Canada website, and while you’re there, be sure to sign your kid up for the STEM camps!

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free!