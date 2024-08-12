1970s-inspired roller rink opening in Metro Vancouver mall this fall

Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

“[It] will transport visitors to a time before Y2K, social media, and smartphones,” the mall said in a news release. “Reopening Stardust is more than just a nod to the past; it’s a revival of the community spirit that once defined the time-honoured rink.”

Guildford Town Centre has been granted exclusive Stardust naming rights, and the roller skating experience will come back with the name Skate Stardust.

“Even though the Stardust rink closed in 2005, I still run into people who have a Stardust story,” Bonnie Burnside, a former employee of the original Stardust Roller Rink, said in Guildford Town Centre’s news release. “From birthday parties to band nights, from all-night skates to roller hockey, Stardust played an important role in growing up in Surrey.”

The rink opens on September 12 and will welcome skaters until October 31.

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

When: September 12 to October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee