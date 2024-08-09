FoodEventsSummerFood EventsFood News

A FREE Polish festival with pierogies and beer is happening next month

Aug 9 2024, 5:34 pm
Polish Festival Vancouver returns for a milestone anniversary next month on the North Shore, so get ready to “Smacznego!

North Shore Polish Association Belweder presents the lively festivities on Saturday, September 7, at the Shipyards in Lower Lonsdale.

The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes.

Polish Festival Vancouver

The lineup of vendors has yet to be announced by organizers, but you can expect some of the tastiest foods the culture has to offer.

Some of the most popular Polish foods to try at the festival include pierogies, sausages, and pastries.

Polish Festival Vancouver

Refreshing Polish beer will also be served to keep you cool on a late summer day on the waterfront.

In addition to food vendors and food trucks, there will be cultural performances, dancing, and family-friendly activities for all ages.

Some of the artists announced for Polish Festival 2024 include Zabavva Music Band from Poland, folk dance troupe Polonez, and Romani music from Parno Drom.

Polish Festival Vancouver

Then make sure you stop by the Pipe Shop for an artisan market filled with cultural items, handmade goods, and more.

Polish Festival Vancouver 2024

When: September 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free

