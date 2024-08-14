Tune up your bicycles and get ready to glow! HUB Cycling’s Bike the Night is returning for the first time in five years next month, and you’re invited along for the ride.

Vancouver’s largest organized night bicycle ride will take place on Saturday, September 14, with hundreds of attendees of all ages and abilities.

Participants are invited to deck out their bikes in bright lights, dress up in their flashiest apparel, and go on a 10 km family-friendly ride of the city’s seawall. There are two evening timeslots to choose from, and registration is open now.

“The combination of music, costumes, bikes, glowing lights, and hundreds of other people creates a very unique community experience,” said Sadie Caron, communications and fundraising manager for HUB Cycling, to Daily Hive. “Many cities have been hosting mass bike ride events like this for decades because they’re a lot of fun — and because they encourage people to get their bikes out of the garage or storage, and show people how to ride safely at night.”

Bike the Night kicks off at David Lam Park with a pre-ride festival, complete with live music, food trucks, free bike-tune-ups, games, an e-cargo bike showcase, and tons of giveaways and prizes.

The first ride since 2019 then takes people riding on the Seawall, looping around Charleston Park and ending back at David Lam Park. Participants can choose a 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm wave, each expected to include 500 riders.

Admission to the event is $22 for adults and youth, with free admission for participants 8 years old and under. You can also fundraise for your ride with funds going to support Hub Cycling.

The charitable not-for-profit organization has spent over 20 years removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver through education, action, research, and events. You can find out more information about their advocacy work online.

When: September 14, 2024

Time: 5 pm (pre-ride celebration), 6:30 pm (first wave), 8:30 pm (second wave)

Where: David Lam Park and Vancouver Seawall

Tickets: 22 for adults and youth with free admission for participants 8 years old and under. Register online

With files from Vincent Plana