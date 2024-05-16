FoodBoozeFood Events

BC Gin Festival: showcasing craft distilleries from BC and beyond

May 16 2024, 11:10 pm
Gin-afficionados listen up! Vancouver is getting a brand new festival celebrating everything gin.

The BC Gin Festival, taking place on Friday, September 6, will have over 45 tastings of gins from local and international distilleries, with more being added to the list.

 

The festival is brought to us by the producers of the Indian Summer Festival and will be held at the historic Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Center Exhibition Hall.

“We are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of the BC Gin Festival,” said Laura June Albert, executive managing director of the Indian Summer Festival. “The BC Gin Festival is a celebration of the craft and community that gin enthusiasts cherish, highlighting the exceptional talents of our local distillers while also bringing distinctive flavours to Vancouver, including rare and difficult-to-find international distilleries.”

The festival features three events on September 6. There’s a limited admission Juniper Exclusive Tasting with award-winning bartender Amber Bruce, and the first and second tastings showcase a wide selection of craft gins from distilleries all over.

Featured distilleries include celebrated names such as Victoria Distillers, Sheringham Distillery, Sharpe Distillery, Roots and Wings Distillery, Monashee Spirits, Driftwood Spirits, Copper Penny Distilling, and many others. 

In addition to tasting, there will be food samples on-site, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

BC Gin Festival

When: Friday, September 6
Time: 5 to 11 pm
Where: Historic Exhibition Hall, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre —  181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: $150 plus applicable fees: Juniper Exclusive Tasting
 $65 plus applicable fees: First & Second Tasting

