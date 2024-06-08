EventsSummer

Car Free Day returns to Metro Vancouver for huge FREE summer festivals

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 8 2024, 3:00 pm
Car Free Day returns to Metro Vancouver for huge FREE summer festivals
Car Free Day Vancouver/Facebook

Metro Vancouver’s ever-popular Car Free Day is returning this summer for epic celebrations across the region.

The massive street festivals are presented by Translink, local municipalities, and BIAs to promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Car Free Day: Commercial Drive/Facebook

The first event of the summer season is Car Free Day Surrey on Saturday, June 8.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including live concerts and performances, the chance to win prizes from Translink, food trucks and more.

Other events scheduled over the next few months include:

  • Car Free Day Port Moody – August 18
  • Car Free Day Port Coquitlam – September 7
  • Car Free Day Commercial Drive – September 8
  • Car Free Day Maple Ridge – September 14
  • Car Free Day Main Street – September 15
  • Car Free Day North Vancouver – September 21
Car Free Day on Denman Street in Vancouver's West End (Percy/Flickr)

Car Free Day Vancouver (Percy/Flickr)

“Car Free Day has become one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular summer traditions,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “Whether you’re taking transit, walking, cycling, or rolling to these events, it’s the perfect way to experience your neighbourhood while also taking action against climate change.”

Car Free Days Metro Vancouver

When: Various dates from June to September 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free

