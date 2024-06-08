Car Free Day returns to Metro Vancouver for huge FREE summer festivals

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Metro Vancouver’s ever-popular Car Free Day is returning this summer for epic celebrations across the region.

The massive street festivals are presented by Translink, local municipalities, and BIAs to promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

The first event of the summer season is Car Free Day Surrey on Saturday, June 8.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including live concerts and performances, the chance to win prizes from Translink, food trucks and more.

Other events scheduled over the next few months include:

Car Free Day Port Moody – August 18

Car Free Day Port Coquitlam – September 7

Car Free Day Commercial Drive – September 8

Car Free Day Maple Ridge – September 14

Car Free Day Main Street – September 15

Car Free Day North Vancouver – September 21

“Car Free Day has become one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular summer traditions,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “Whether you’re taking transit, walking, cycling, or rolling to these events, it’s the perfect way to experience your neighbourhood while also taking action against climate change.”

When: Various dates from June to September 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free