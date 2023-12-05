"I can hardly wait!" Pink's rescheduled Vancouver concert dates announced

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pink fans are finally getting answers about when they will see her perform live at Rogers Arena. But they’ll still have to wait a while to see her Trust Fall Tour.

For medical reasons, the “So What” singer postponed her two previously scheduled shows for October 20 and October 21, 2023.

Vancouver’s Rogers Arena took to social media to announce Pink’s newly scheduled concert dates.

Pink will be now coming on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7, 2024, just shy of a year after her postponed shows.

The announcement comes after many fans inquired about refunds after they were left disappointed from the cancellations.

Random talk around the Thanksgiving table – when is @Pink rescheduling the Tacoma and Vancouver concerts? We have tickets and plans that need to be made. — Zombie Becca (@zombiebecca) November 24, 2023

Can you advise regarding refunds for the Vancouver concert? — Debee (@Debee977786333) November 30, 2023

We spoke with one fan who flew out for the show and spent $1,500 in hotels and food costs, only to be told less than a day before that it was cancelled.

“I’ve had [Pink] on my bucket list for so long, and I have never been able to afford to see her before,” Christy Agarn told Daily Hive.

“I contacted Ticketmaster, and they said the artist is NOT offering refunds. I don’t think this is okay! Especially for people who travel! I can’t afford to just come back next month!? I’m quite upset I can’t get a refund,” Agarn said in October.

“Once a new date is announced or if no new date is announced within 60 days, fans will have the opportunity to request a refund at their point of purchase,” Live Nation told Daily Hive.

So, if you’re looking to get a refund, here is what you can do.

Once the event organizer where you purchased your tickets receives the funds, refunds will be issued to the original payment method used during the purchase.

Additionally, specific types of tickets, including transfer tickets and resold tickets, may have special rules that apply to them.

Those who don’t need a refund can visit the Ticketmaster concert page by clicking here or through the point of purchase where you originally bought the tickets.

While some might be looking to get a refund, others are celebrating the announcement.

“One more year; we will make it happen,” one user wrote online.

Enjoy your holidays! Have fun with your family and villlage! Soo happy to hear the Vancouver shows are now rescheduled! See you on the 7th of September 2024! I kept my tickets and I can hardly wait!! Thank you! 💖💖💖 — Joy V (@joyco65) December 5, 2023

Plus, for fans who maybe missed the announcement last time, there are tickets now available for the September shows.

