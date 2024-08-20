Massive beer and music festival returns to Whistler next month

Calling all craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain next month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 9 to 15 for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and more.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14, will showcase over 80 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.

“We’ve got a whole week of frothy fun lined up at partner venues across Whistler,” said WVBF in a release. “There’s something for everyone!”

Highlights of the week’s festivities include the Sip & Stretch at The Bhavana Studio on September 9, the Malts & Mixology Beer Cocktail competition at FireRock Lounge on September 10, Let’s Get Quizzical – Beer Edition at Tapley’s on September 11, and a Boot Scootin’ Tap Takeover on September 12. A full list of events can be found online.

The weekend fun begins on September 13, when Coast Mountain Brewing and Four Winds Brewing will collaborate in Function Junction.

Then get ready for the main event on Saturday, September 14, when over 40 craft beverage makers will serve their award-winning creations at the Olympic Plaza.

An estimated crowd of over 3,500 people will also enjoy live performances by Whistler’s own Big Love Band, Squamish five-piece Fresh Cut Grass, festival faves Red Chair, and popular local DJ Foxy Moron!

To keep the party vibes going, a variety of food trucks and fun lawn games will be set up.

Tickets include admission, an official WVBF sampling mug, three beer tokens, and an opportunity to purchase a discounted ticket for the highly anticipated Oktoberfest at the Longhorn Saloon.

WVBF is presented by The Gibbons Festival & Events team in partnership with Red Door Events Inc., producers of the Brewhalla Beer & Music Festivals.

For a full schedule of Whistler Village Beer Festival events, visit wvbf.ca.