More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in June

June has arrived, summer is just around the corner, and Metro Vancouver is filled with fantastic events to check out.

From Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival to Greek Day, Playland, and more, here are 46 things to see and do around the city this month. Have fun!

Things to do in June

What: Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races and an expanded range of programming and free concerts throughout the day.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival features the new TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy headliners Dear Rouge and Sabai as well as exciting diverse performers throughout the weekend.

When: June 24 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds with live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.

The festival will include a marketplace, with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Wellness Studio Pop-Up at Bentall Centre spotlights workplace well-being and mental health. The four-week activation offers yoga, strength classes, sound baths, art therapy, mental health talks, and more.

The best of Vancouver’s wellness community will lead the classes, sessions, and other programming. The Wellness Studio also includes spaces such as a phone-free meditation area, and an immersive meditation pod called Haven.

When: Now until June 9, 2023

Time: Monday to Friday from Noon to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: A minimum donation amount of $10 will go towards Foundry in support of youth mental health resources. The donations will be matched by Bentall Centre and complex owner and operator Hudson Pacific Properties.

What: Vancouver Mycological Society’s Spring Mushroom Show features unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms. Guests can even bring in their own mushrooms for identification by members of the VMS.

When: June 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets are $5 and children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: The second annual Black Culture Celebration, an all-ages showcase of the richness and diversity of black culture, is taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Sunset Beach.

Performing live in concert are some of the country’s most influential hip-hop stars, including Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Maestro, and Choclair. The event will also feature a marketplace, dance performances, beer gardens, and food vendors.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Sunset Beach – 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $40 plus fees, free for children under 12. Purchase online

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills because Playland is open for the new season. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 3 to August 18, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $38 to $50 (online), with season passes also available. Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this spring. The tentative song list includes iconic tunes from The Wizard of Oz, Batman, and Friends.

When: June 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest musical talents. The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. The event promises that it will be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

When: June 20, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.

What: Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park will open for the summer on Saturday, June 24. And the giant floating experience is one to add to the season’s bucket list.

Harrison Watersports’s huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but they also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

When: Open daily from June 24 to September 4, 2023

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online

What: A unique piece of Canadian showmanship is making its return to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this month.

The typically half-hour-long show features intricate drills and choreography, including the famous “Dome” formation, which was once featured on the back of the Canadian fifty-dollar bill, to the exciting “Charge” movement, where lances are lowered and the riders’ mounts launch into a gallop.

When: June 24 and 25 (Surrey), June 26 (Burnaby), and June 29 (Chilliwack)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

A highlight of the festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the Unis TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. Other acts being showcased include Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

When: June 14 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to midnight; Saturday from 6 pm to midnight; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

When: June 11, 2023

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place on Saturday, June 24 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

There will be an appearance by popular YouTuber and collector, “The Immortal” John Hancock, as well as a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels for gamers to take part in.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” opens under the dome on Friday, June 23, with guests discovering the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

Supported by Coca-Cola Canada, the epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

When: June 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race are happening on Saturday, June 10, with kids’ activities, food trucks and a beer garden, and more to check out.

The city’s first major summer event of 2023 will take place on a new 900-metre cycling course on the north shore of False Creek. Children aged 6 to 12 can bring their own bicycles to ride on the closed course before the race starts. And riders between the ages of 3 to 12 can visit the kids’ zone to learn drop-in skills, tackle the obstacle course, and participate in games sessions.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – False Creek next to Science World – 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season on weekends starting Saturday, June 10 and daily starting on Saturday, June 24.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

When: June 10 until September 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Guests can discover hundreds of named varieties of the “Queen of Flowers” at The 66th Biennial Rose Show, and the festivities are free to enjoy.

The main event of this year’s Rose Show is a judged competition with a massive array of blooms freshly cut from members’ gardens. Stroll through the roses arranged by class, colour, and fragrance. Floral fans can also check out the highly-anticipated photography competition before chatting with veteran rosarians about their rose-related questions and concerns.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The seventh annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 17 throughout Grandview-Woodland in East Vancouver.

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones, there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)

What: Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is a day-long event with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by acclaimed Canadian British singer Luv Randhawa and the popular eight-piece Latin alternative band MNGWA.

There will also be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone with roving performers and comedic juggler Matt Henry, and a dance stage with breakdance battles.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Eugene Emeralds from May 30 to June 4, the Hillsboro Hops from June 13 to 18, and Spokane Indians from June 27 to July 2.

When: May 30 to June 4, 2023, June 13 to 18, and June 27 to July 2

Time: Tuesday to Thursday, gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver FC brings Canadian Premier League soccer action to Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre throughout June. Games include Pacific FC on June 2 and Forge FC on June 20.

When: June 2 and 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre — 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Lions kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this spring. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Calgary Stampeders for a pre-season game on June 1, then take on the Edmonton Elks on June 17.

When: June 1 and 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (June 1), 4 pm (June 17)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with three exciting home games in June. Catch them in action against Kansas City on June 3, Montreal on June 7 in the Canadian Championship, and Cincinnati on June 10.

When: June 3, 7 and 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (7 pm on June 7)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this spring! They take on the Calgary Surge on June 3 and 25, Winnipeg Sea Bears on June 6, and Saskatchewan Rattlers on June 17.

When: June 3, June 6, June 17 and June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience this summer. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: Fishmonger Jenice will lead participants through the step-by-step process of how to clean, cut and prepare a whole salmon like a pro. Learn knife handling and sharpening 101 skills, get an introduction to the fin-to-tail approach, and more. Plus you’ll get to bring your fish home with vacuum packing available.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: eatfish.ca Processing & Distribution Centre — #130-11528 Twigg Place, Richmond

Tickets: $185, register online

What: The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver for its fourth annual event.

Taking place at the historic Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together more than 30 local and international cideries for fans to enjoy.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as Fake Shark, Generous Thieves, Savannah Read, and Dani Camacho.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. features over a dozen breweries and distilleries. The event is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS) and will treat guests to tasty bites, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

Enjoy the arts

Bard on the Beach What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. When: June 8 to September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The seventh annual ParkerArtSalon includes What Moves You, a preview exhibition showcasing over 50 artists at the Pendulum Gallery until June 16. A reception will be held on Thursday, June 8.

Two days later, on Saturday, June 10, art lovers can meet the participating Parker Street Studios artists during studio tours hosted by Curated Tastes as well as a hall exhibition at 1000 Parker Street.

When: June 8, 2023 (What Moves You Exhibition Reception), June 10, 2023 (Parker Studio Tours + Hall Exhibition)

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Thursday), Noon to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pendulum Gallery — 885 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver (Thursday); Park Studios — 1000 Parker Street, Vancouver (Saturday)

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 22nd-anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, a documentary screening and book launch, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: June 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online

What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed Queers In Space and features a grand opening art party, readings from Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction, concerts, drag performances, and more. When: June 17 to June 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, SUM gallery, James Black Gallery, and VAG North Plaza

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music present Day of Music, with over 100 free concerts of various music genres to discover in venues across the city.

The all-ages event features performances on 13 stages across the Lower Mainland, including the YVR, Bill Curtis Square in Yaletown, and the Vancouver Convention Centre. The grand finale is a full VSO orchestra concert, under the baton of VSO Music Director Otto Tausk, at the Orpheum at 8 pm.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: Various performances between 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Various venues across the Lower Mainland

Cost: Free

What: The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 9 to 18 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the first time.

With summer travel back in full swing, the flower show, titled “Voyage,” is dedicated to celebrating iconic global destinations and different festivals, fashion, and famous people.

When: June 9 to 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $29.12 for visitors aged 13 and above, $11.20 for children, purchase online

What: This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

See, taste, and indulge at this bustling weekday market. This market, which takes place at the Concord Community Park by the Telus World of Science, has replaced the former Main Street Farmers’ Market.

When: Every Thursday from June 1 to October 5, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Concord Community Park — 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday from May 31 until November 29, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

The Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans Market will be operating on select Sundays in the parking lot of the Steveston Community Centre. The events will feature a mix of stalls, including food vendors, artists, and craftspeople.

When: June 4 and 18, July 16 and 30, August 6 and 20, September 3 and 17, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Steveston Community Centre parking lot — 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday from June 3 until October 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey