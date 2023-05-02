Around the world in florals: Fleurs de Ville blooms at VanDusen next month

Get Instagram-ready! The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 9 to 18 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the first time.

With summer travel back in full swing, the flower show, titled “Voyage,” is dedicated to celebrating iconic global destinations and different festivals, fashion, and famous people.

“This beautiful showcase of floral artistry and craftsmanship is a natural fit for the Garden, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience these stunning displays integrated into the backdrop of our curated collections,” Ema Tanaka, garden director at VanDusen Botanical Garden, said in a news release.

The blooming show will feature a floral archway at the entrance of the 55-acre garden, followed by a trail of blossoming fresh floral mannequins, a children’s discovery trail and live entertainment.

Get extra-scented with a floral high tea at the onsite Truffles’ Garden Cafe. Or indulge yourself with a floral refreshment (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) in the pop-up cafe.

There will also be a weekend flower market and a pop-up cocktail store operated by the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park.

When: June 9 to 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $29.12 for visitors aged 13 and above, $11.2 for children, purchase online