The biggest garage sale in Vancouver is returning this spring (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Heads up, bargain hunters! You’re going to need a bigger bag.

The seventh annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 17 throughout Grandview-Woodland in East Vancouver.

Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways. Organizers are expecting another big turnout of shoppers and sellers.

You might also like: Playland just dropped its opening date for 2023 summer season

Metro Vancouver's first dragon boat races of 2023 hit the water this month

Some of the world's top digital artists are coming to Vancouver this month

Anyone in the Grandview Woodland area is invited to set up a sale simply by registering online. There is no cost to do so, though donations are being collected to help with organization costs.

Shoppers can then see all of the participating sales by visiting greatgrandview.com/buy, which will have an updated map closer to the date of the big sale.

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones, there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)