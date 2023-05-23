World-famous RCMP Musical Ride returns to Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A unique piece of Canadian showmanship is making its return to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this summer.

Touching down in various communities across the country, the RCMP Musical Ride tour will be stopping at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey on June 24 and 25 and at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby on June 26.

Fans in the Fraser Valley can also see the full troop of 32 riders and horses at Chilliwack Heritage Park on June 29 for two shows.

The typically half-hour-long show features intricate drills and choreography, including the famous “Dome” formation, which was once featured on the back of the Canadian fifty-dollar bill, to the exciting “Charge” movement, where lances are lowered and the riders’ mounts launch into a gallop.

The RCMP Musical Ride has played a role in Canada’s national police force since 1873. It has toured around the world, including in Europe and Asia, and proceeds of events support local charities.

Surrey RCMP will be hosting its annual free Open House alongside its Musical Ride dates, with family-friendly activities and demos. In Burnaby, attendees can expect entertainment, family activities, informative displays and food.

Guests of the RCMP Musical Ride in Chilliwack will also be treated to additional local entertainment and food vendors.

When: June 24 and 25, 2023

Time: 1 and 5 pm (Saturday), 3 pm (Sunday)

Where: Stetson Bowl, Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $10-$15, free for children under 12. Purchase online

When: June 26, 2023

Time: Gates at 5 pm, Musical Ride at 7:30 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Tickets: $15, free for children under 5. Purchase online

When: June 29, 2023

Time: 3 pm and 7 pm

Where: Chilliwack Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack

Tickets: $20 (13 years and older), $10 (ages 2 to 12). Children 2 years and under must be on a lap and do not require a ticket. Purchase online