Metro Vancouver’s huge FREE South Asian block party returns this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest music talents.

The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5X Fest (@5xfest)

You might also like: Metro Vancouver is getting a new flea market starting this month

Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest unveils this summer's headliners

Vancouver gives the green light for massive comedy fest in Stanley Park

According to festival organizers, this year’s event is “setting the stage for a portal back to our collective selves.”

“The vision is to build a world where we belong and thrive,” said 5X Festival in a release. “At a time when South Asian Music is taking the world by storm… (and) South Asian artistry is breaking through to the forefront. Within that, Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities and arts & culture hubs in Canada, particularly for South Asian diaspora music.”

The Blockparty is part of a full week of events as part of the sixth annual 5X Festival.

5X Festival is organized by the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), an organization that was founded in the Lower Mainland in 2004.

Originally launched as a showcase of South Asian culture in Vancouver, 5X Festival has grown into an annual event that spotlights South Asian youth culture. This year’s fest runs from June 11 to 18.

Other highlights of 5X Festival 2023 include 5X Pride at Village Studios on June 15 and the 5X Art Party at Surrey Art Gallery on June 18.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online