EventsArtsConcertsDH Community Partnership

Metro Vancouver’s huge FREE South Asian block party returns this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 10 2023, 9:47 pm
Metro Vancouver’s huge FREE South Asian block party returns this spring
5X Blockparty (Anand Mohapatra/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
WALK30

Mon, April 10, 12:00pm

WALK30
Flavour Camp: Canadian Whisky

Sat, April 22, 2:30pm

Flavour Camp: Canadian Whisky
Snoop Dogg

Fri, July 7, 6:00pm

Snoop Dogg
Jon Pardi

Fri, October 27, 7:00pm

Jon Pardi
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. And due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest music talents.

The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 5X Fest (@5xfest)

According to festival organizers, this year’s event is “setting the stage for a portal back to our collective selves.”

“The vision is to build a world where we belong and thrive,” said 5X Festival in a release. “At a time when South Asian Music is taking the world by storm… (and) South Asian artistry is breaking through to the forefront. Within that, Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities and arts & culture hubs in Canada, particularly for South Asian diaspora music.”

The Blockparty is part of a full week of events as part of the sixth annual 5X Festival.

5X Block Party

5X Blockparty (Anand Mohapatra/Submitted)

5X Festival is organized by the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), an organization that was founded in the Lower Mainland in 2004.

Originally launched as a showcase of South Asian culture in Vancouver, 5X Festival has grown into an annual event that spotlights South Asian youth culture. This year’s fest runs from June 11 to 18.

5X Block Party

5X Blockparty (Anand Mohapatra/Submitted)

Other highlights of 5X Festival 2023 include 5X Pride at Village Studios on June 15 and the 5X Art Party at Surrey Art Gallery on June 18.

5X Festival Blockparty

When: June 17, 2023
Time: 2 pm start
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free, RSVP online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Concerts
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.