Car-Free Day festival returns to Surrey with huge street party in June

With gas prices recently rising to $2 a litre in Metro Vancouver, local drivers are looking for reasons to leave their vehicles at home, even for a day. An event happening in Surrey this spring is encouraging them to do so while also having fun.

The second-annual Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is happening on Saturday, June 10 on 137th Street.

The day-long event will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more.

“We want to encourage people to get out of their cars this summer and experience the region using transit,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a release. “Car Free Day is a great opportunity for everyone to visit and experience the best of their neighbourhoods using transit, walking, and cycling.”

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by acclaimed Canadian British singer Luv Randhawa and the popular eight-piece Latin alternative band MNGWA.

There will be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone with roving performers and comedic juggler Matt Henry, and a dance stage with breakdance battles.

Philip Aguirre, executive director of the Newton BIA, added that the event is a way for the community to evolve away from vehicle dependence.

“Newton is home to two of Metro Vancouver’s busiest bus routes, R1 & 319,” explained Aguirre in a statement. “With the addition of the R6 in 2024, it makes common sense that Newton is next in line for expanding public transit to reduce congestion and keep the region moving.

“Surrey Car Free Day is an excellent opportunity to showcase the importance of alternatives to the automobile.”