Fitness and wellness pop-up coming to Bentall Centre this spring

In Spring 2023, a fitness and wellness activation will provide office workers in downtown Vancouver with an improved ability to achieve a more balanced and healthy lifestyle.

A space inside the retail area of Bentall Centre is in the process of being transformed into the Wellness Studio.

The four-week activation is an initiative by the operators of the office complex to put a spotlight on workplace well-being and mental health. It will be a four-week activation, offering yoga, strength classes, meditation, breathwork, sound baths, art therapy, dance, mental health talks, and more.

To stage its classes, sessions, and other programming, the Wellness Studio is bringing the best of Vancouver’s wellness community under one roof — over a dozen partners, including Yard Athletics, Therapy With Katrina Grabner, Liberate Your True Self, Sep Alavi, and Curtis Health.

Other than the scheduled classes, the Wellness Studio will be open daily from 1 to 4 pm for open studio sessions. Expect spaces such as a phone-free meditation area, and an immersive meditation pod called Haven, which is designed by Vancouver-based digital lighting installation firm Tangible Interaction. Haven is conceived as an “inflatable cloud you can enter” to relax, meet, or simply take a moment.

To enter the Wellness Studio, a minimum donation amount of $10 will go towards Foundry in support of youth mental health resources. The donations will be matched by Bentall Centre and complex owner and operator Hudson Pacific Properties.

Visitors can check out the Wellness Studio alone or with a group of friends or colleagues with the group booking function on Bentall Centre’s website.

Wellness Studio at Bentall Centre (pop-up)

When: May 15 to June 9, 2023

Time: Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry