One of Vancouver’s largest cultural festivals is returning to the streets of Kitsilano this summer for a huge κόμμα!

Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 25, in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver, attracting more than 100,000 people every year.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

Organizers are still accepting vendor applications, and applicants are asked to fulfill a Greek Spirit Agreement.

In order to have a street presence for Greek Day, vendors must engage with Greek culture, including presenting or selling Greek or Greek-inspired items.

Greek colours are also required, including wearing Greek colours or face paint, hanging Greek Flags, or dressing the booth in the iconic colours.

Visitors will also enjoy music and entertainment on the live stages throughout the day. And don’t forget to pick up your raffle prize ticket for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

