Stroll through hundreds of stunning roses at this FREE spring festival (PHOTOS)

Apr 10 2023, 11:47 pm
Vancouver Rose Society/Instagram
Tulips are getting their moment in the sun this month and there’s another floral celebration we’re looking forward to later this spring.

The 66th Biennial Rose Show, organized by the Vancouver Rose Society, will bloom at the VanDusen Botanical Garden on Sunday, June 18.

Guests can discover hundreds of named varieties of the “Queen of Flowers” from 12:30 to 4:30 pm in the Floral Hall, and the festivities are free to enjoy.

The main event of this year’s Rose Show is a judged competition with a massive array of blooms freshly cut from members’ gardens. Stroll through the roses arranged by class, colour, and fragrance.

Floral fans can also check out the highly-anticipated photography competition before chatting with veteran rosarians about their rose-related questions and concerns.

Vancouver Rose Show

Vancouver Rose Society/Facebook

Jason Croutch of Fraser Valley Rose Farm will lead a “Rose & Garden Facts & Folklore” presentation to help your green thumb get the most from your bulbs.

And you can even head home with roses and flowers as floral bouquets, rose plants, and cut show blooms will be available for sale on-site.

Vancouver Rose Show

Vancouver Rose Society/Instagram

The Vancouver Rose Society has been advocating for the benefits, beauty, and care of roses since 1949, and will be accepting new members at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Vancouver Rose Show

Vancouver Rose Society/Facebook

The 66th Biennial Vancouver Rose Show

When: June 18, 2023
Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

With files from Aly Laube

