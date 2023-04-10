Stroll through hundreds of stunning roses at this FREE spring festival (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Tulips are getting their moment in the sun this month and there’s another floral celebration we’re looking forward to later this spring.

The 66th Biennial Rose Show, organized by the Vancouver Rose Society, will bloom at the VanDusen Botanical Garden on Sunday, June 18.

Guests can discover hundreds of named varieties of the “Queen of Flowers” from 12:30 to 4:30 pm in the Floral Hall, and the festivities are free to enjoy.

The main event of this year’s Rose Show is a judged competition with a massive array of blooms freshly cut from members’ gardens. Stroll through the roses arranged by class, colour, and fragrance.

Floral fans can also check out the highly-anticipated photography competition before chatting with veteran rosarians about their rose-related questions and concerns.

Jason Croutch of Fraser Valley Rose Farm will lead a “Rose & Garden Facts & Folklore” presentation to help your green thumb get the most from your bulbs.

And you can even head home with roses and flowers as floral bouquets, rose plants, and cut show blooms will be available for sale on-site.

The Vancouver Rose Society has been advocating for the benefits, beauty, and care of roses since 1949, and will be accepting new members at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Aly Laube