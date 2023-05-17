A huge retro gaming expo is happening in New Westminster this summer

A celebration of classic video games is happening in Metro Vancouver this summer and gamers of all ages will want to check it out.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place on Saturday, June 24 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

According to VRGE’s founder, the 10th annual event will have plenty of activities for long-time fans and newcomers to discover.

“VRGE is a celebration of retro video games for all ages,” Brian Hughes, show director for Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo and owner of Gamedeals Video Games, told Daily Hive. “The expo features community involvement, exciting new panels and performers, a few surprises, and a lot more gaming.”



Attendees at the Anvil Centre can shop dozens of different vendors offering everything from clearance bin deals to collectable rarities, retro gaming-themed art, and more.

There will be an appearance by popular YouTuber and collector, “The Immortal” John Hancock, as well as a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels for gamers to take part in.

VRGE is hosting a next-level concert lineup, with video game music by The Wavebirds, Shane Steward, and The Koopa Troopa. Retro-gaming-themed tunes will also be performed by Balkan Bleeps, 20SIX Hundred, bit.umen, and Pongball.

“VRGE is all about everyone having a good time with their friends in an environment of the things that make them happy – video games,” added Hughes. “Maybe they will buy some cool things, maybe learn something interesting, or be introduced to an old game or a new local band. But at the end of the day, what we want is for them to have fun.”

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).