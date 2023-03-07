Western Canada’s largest South Asian family event is coming to the PNE

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new festival full of music, rides, and South Asian culture is coming to Vancouver this summer.

The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 18.

Western Canada’s largest South Asian family event will feature live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.

“We are so excited to bring together the largest number of musicians, comedians, and performers for a full day of stage programming, but this event will include so much more,” said Happy Joshi and Ron Dhaliwal, the event producers behind SAF Festival.

“The festival will include a marketplace, with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.”

SAF Festival will take over a large portion of the PNE grounds, including Playland Amusement Park and PNE Amphitheatre. Playland’s rides will be in operation during the event and will be included in the price.

Thousands of guests of all ages are anticipated to attend the family-friendly event, which will be revealing the full lineup of performers as well as ticket information online in the near future.

“This is the first in what we believe will become Canada’s largest annual South Asian music and culture festival,” added Joshi. “We are excited to announce our full entertainment lineup in the coming weeks.”

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Information will be released online in the near future