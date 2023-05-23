EventsArtsConcertsDH Community Partnership

Canadian hip-hop legends coming to Vancouver for Black culture festival

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 23 2023, 5:49 pm
Canadian hip-hop legends coming to Vancouver for Black culture festival
Kardinal Offishall (Brian Patterson Photos/Shutterstock) | Black Culture Celebration founder Nova Stevens/Submitted
A huge festival spotlighting Black history and culture is returning to Vancouver this spring, and Canadian hip-hop royalty will be at the party.

The second annual Black Culture Celebration (BCC), an all-ages showcase of the richness and diversity of black culture, is taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Sunset Beach.

Performing live in concert are some of the country’s most influential hip-hop stars, including Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Maestro, and Choclair. The event will also feature a marketplace, dance performances, beer gardens, and food vendors.

“We are excited the Black Culture Celebration is returning to Vancouver bigger and better than ever, with an incredible roster of talent, vendors and community partners to help educate and celebrate the diversity that makes our community so rich and vibrant,” said Nova Stevens, CEO and co-founder of BCC, in a release.

Nova Stevens

Black Culture Celebration founder Nova Stevens/Submitted

Fans will know Kardinal Offishall from his many hits, including “Dangerous” with Akon and “Numba 1 (Tide Is High)” with Keri Hilson. He is also a judge on Canada’s Got Talent.

Vancouver’s own Rascalz was instrumental in putting a spotlight on Canadian hip-hop’s Westcoast scene and popularizing the name “Van City.” Maestro’s debut album, Symphony in Effect, featuring “Let Your Backbone Slide,” was the first certified platinum album by a Black Canadian artist. And Choclair is a four-time Juno winner.

Acclaimed rappers Checkmate and Concise will also be performing at the outdoor festival.

Black Culture Celebration, presented by Go Supernova and 8.O Entertainment, will also feature a special focus on celebrating the achievements and contributions of black leaders, activists, entrepreneurs, and artists.

Black Culture Celebration 2023

When: June 17, 2023
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Sunset Beach – 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $40 plus fees, free for children under 12. Purchase online

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
