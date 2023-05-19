Check out all the vendors coming to Foodstock festival next month

Delicious eats, cold drinks, and live music in the sun. Now that’s a perfect way to kick off summer.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking over Swangard Stadium on Sunday, June 18 for its annual fundraising event, and we’ve got the lowdown on all the great vendors coming for the festivities.

Of course, we can’t forget the music festival, which will be headlined by Juno Award winners Said the Whale. So there’s plenty for attendees to enjoy.

You might also like: Here's a sneak peek of the tasty eats at Vancouver Bubble Tea Fest this summer

Surrey Canada Day returns this summer with free concerts and Indigenous cultural sharing

You can enjoy FREE outdoor family movies in North Vancouver this summer

The 19+ event will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Dageraad Brewing, Kits Beach Beer Company, Luppolo Brewing, Pacific Breeze Winery, Taylight Brewing, Twin Sails Brewing, and Dead Frog Brewery.

Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

Bring your thirst and your appetite because 50% of all beverage sales proceeds and 10% of all food and marketplace sales will be donated to the GVFB.

Foodstock will also be hosting a marketplace throughout the day, with vendors including:

A Healthy Beginning

Arbutus Ridge Farm and Kennel

Eunoia Naturale Wellness Inc.

Hail Claytan

Iron Mountain Ventures

Liberum Studio

Mata Home

Shoebox Art

Sonic Bark Vinyl Co.

The Candy Curio

The lineup of performers onstage is just as exciting. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy performances by Said The Whale, Fake Shark, Generous Thieves, Savannah Read, and Dani Camacho.

Knotty Games will also be bringing giant Jenga, corn hole, giant Connect Four, ladder golf, and Yardzee to the party.

Foodstock tickets include one standard-sized beverage (12oz beer and mixed liquor, 5 oz wine), with additional beverage tickets available for purchase on-site.

The GVFB assists over 15,000 people each month through direct distribution in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and the North Shore. The non-profit also provides food support to 141 community agencies in these communities, including housing agencies, women’s and children’s shelters, transition houses and after-school programs.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online