Enjoy beer by the pier to support children and youth mental health in June

Metro Vancouver is filled with mouthwatering food and drink events as summer approaches, and we have another one that you need to add to your schedule.

The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is happening on Saturday, June 17 at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The delicious event features over a dozen breweries and distilleries and is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS). Tickets are on sale now.

“Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is a highlight event for the Agency and our North Shore community,” FSNS told Daily Hive. “Since 2015, we have been coming together to sip, snack, mingle, and most importantly, raise funds to support our services.

“This year’s proceeds from Beer by the Pier directly support children and youth mental health programs and ensure that they have access to trauma-informed counselling and other critical programming on a no-cost/low-cost basis.”

FSNS is a non-profit, community-based agency that has offered counselling, support, education, and volunteer engagement opportunities for over 60 years to the community.

The signature summer event will treat guests to tasty bites, a silent auction, and live entertainment. Guests will also raise a glass with offerings from a variety of makers, including:

Artisan Wine Shop

Barkerville Brewing Co.

Co. Black Kettle Brewing Company

Company Bridge Brewing Co.

Co. Copperpenny Distilling Co.

Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers

Duchess Cocktails

House of Funk Brewing Co.

Co. Hoyne Brewing Co.

Co. Strathcona Beer Company

Company Whistler Brewing Company

Company Wildeye Brewing

Windfall Cider

Yellow Dog Brewing

Supporters who aren’t able to make the event are also invited to purchase tickets in the 50/50 raffle.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online