Enjoy beer by the pier to support children and youth mental health in June

May 26 2023, 6:55 pm
Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

Metro Vancouver is filled with mouthwatering food and drink events as summer approaches, and we have another one that you need to add to your schedule.

The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is happening on Saturday, June 17 at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The delicious event features over a dozen breweries and distilleries and is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS). Tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beer By The Pier (@beerbythepier)


“Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is a highlight event for the Agency and our North Shore community,” FSNS told Daily Hive. “Since 2015, we have been coming together to sip, snack, mingle, and most importantly, raise funds to support our services.

“This year’s proceeds from Beer by the Pier directly support children and youth mental health programs and ensure that they have access to trauma-informed counselling and other critical programming on a no-cost/low-cost basis.”

Beer by the Pier

Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

FSNS is a non-profit, community-based agency that has offered counselling, support, education, and volunteer engagement opportunities for over 60 years to the community.

The signature summer event will treat guests to tasty bites, a silent auction, and live entertainment. Guests will also raise a glass with offerings from a variety of makers, including:

  • Artisan Wine Shop
  • Barkerville Brewing Co.
  • Black Kettle Brewing Company
  • Bridge Brewing Co.
  • Copperpenny Distilling Co.
  • Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers
  • Duchess Cocktails
  • House of Funk Brewing Co.
  • Hoyne Brewing Co.
  • Strathcona Beer Company
  • Whistler Brewing Company
  • Wildeye Brewing
  • Windfall Cider
  • Yellow Dog Brewing

Supporters who aren’t able to make the event are also invited to purchase tickets in the  50/50 raffle.

Beer by the Pier

Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

Beer by the Pier 2023

When: June 17, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Purchase online

