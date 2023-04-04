Cider drinkers, listen up.

The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver this summer.

The fourth annual event is set to officially return this year on June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm, bringing more than 30 local and international cideries together, all in one place.

Taking place at North Vancouver’s charming and historic venue The Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together both cider drinkers and makers.

Organized as a tasting event, attendees will have the chance to taste ciders from all of the participating producers over the span of the four-hour event.

Tickets will get you entry, a cider glass, and samples from each cidery – no complicated token system here.

This year, there will also be several food vendors, and while participating food and cider vendors have yet to be announced, we’re pretty sure this is an event you’re not going to want to miss.

BC Cider Festival has sold out every single year previous (in 2020 it held a virtual event), so it’s best to get your tickets early if you have your heart set on attending.

Early bird tickets go live on Thursday, April 6 at 12 pm, and if you get tickets during this round, you’ll be granted early access on the day of the event (at 1 pm instead of 2 pm).

When: June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online as of April 6