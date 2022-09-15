Bard on the Beach‘s acclaimed 2022 season continues until Saturday, September 24, under its iconic white tents at Vanier Park. But theatre lovers and Shakespeare fans will want to get their tickets for next year’s shows now as there are monumental productions planned.

Bard Artistic Director Christopher Gaze has announced the festival’s 34th season, slated to run from June to September 2023. The lineup includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“Our 34th Season is the full package, with dynamic productions for theatre lovers of every stripe,” said Christopher Gaze, Bard on the Beach’s founding artistic director, in a release. “There’s a wealth of romance, music, high-spirited comedy and compelling drama – something just for you, whether you’re a committed Shakespeare fan or have never been to Bard before. And the Beatles are an entry-point for everyone!”

Bard on the Beach will open in 2023 with the return of the most successful show in company history: a 1960s-set, Beatles-themed As You Like It.

The original Bard production broke every company box office record in 2018 and has since toured to delighted audiences across Western Canada and the United States.

As You Like It will feature two-dozen Beatles classics, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “All You Need is Love,” performed live on the BMO Mainstage.

Also on the mainstage is a modern-day set Julius Caesar, Shakespeare’s gripping tale of a brilliant military leader who is offered political power, betrayed by those he trusts, and is ultimately murdered.

On the Howard Family Stage is Henry V, a story about two empires set in a mythical realm filled with fantasy.

And theatre fans looking for a new way to experience Shakespeare won’t want to miss Goblin: Macbeth by A Spontaneous Theatre on the Family Stage. Three Goblins who discover a copy of the Complete Works of William Shakespeare take over a theatre space and persuade an audience into participating in their attempt at “doing theatre.”

Advance 2023 Bard Season Packs are on sale now. For more information, visit bardonthebeach.org.