More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand-new month means new events to discover in Vancouver!

Fill your February with these 48 things to do around the city and beyond, including FAN EXPO Vancouver, Black History Month, and Valentine’s Day activities.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

Things to do in February

What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment, and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, seminars, and the inaugural iWell Expo.

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30; purchase online

What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting.

Opening two hours before kickoff, the upscale 14,000-square-foot venue features over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a screen towering over 16 feet. You’ll also find mouthwatering eats, including the Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwiches, San Francisco House of Prime Rib Sandwiches, and Taylor Swift-inspired “Shake it off” Garlic Parmesan Knots with Marinara Sauce.

There are also fun contests and prizes to win, including an overnight stay in Seattle to attend the Seattle Seahawks home opener, Canucks tickets, Tim McGraw concert tickets, a SKY Helicopters package, and more.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $10 and vary based on ticket type and include free parking and automatic entry for prizes and giveaways; purchase online

What: Got Craft Markets’s first annual Bits + Bobs is a unique sample and warehouse sale event at the Heritage Hall. Discover over 40 local small businesses, each offering a variety of reduced-priced items, slight seconds, one-off samples, discontinued items, seasonal merchandise, and more.

Bargain hunters will want to shop for clothing, artwork and jewelry, ceramics and homewares, and more at this one-day-only event.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

When: February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events; tickets and full details can be found here

What: The 31st annual Wellness Show explores new approaches to nutrition, fitness, and physical and emotional well-being. Discover over 150 exhibitors and more than 50 speakers while learning about different health and lifestyle resources. You can also stop by the Cooking Stage, Living Well Stage, and the Women & Wellness Stage throughout the weekend for live presentations and talks.

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, youth and children 15 and under free. Purchase online

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: Now until February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli at the Playhouse; purchase online

What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, 2024, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Feaster presents Punch Bowl’s Super Sunday Funday at the Hollywood Theatre. Not only will you get to watch the game on the massive screen, but your ticket also gets you limitless tacos and nachos from Rebel Rebel BBQ, as well as two delicious complimentary cocktails.

DJ Jonny Jover will pump up the energy with an intense Jock Jams set sure to get you ready to cheer on your favourite team.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 2 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $49 early bird, $69 regular price. Purchase online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.

Presented in association with Sirius XM, Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival will serve up all things funny over the 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, and sketch. Plus, superstars like Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, and many more.

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now at jflvancouver.com

What: Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Feist comes to Vancouver for three shows in February, including on Valentine’s Day. She has won 11 Juno Awards, been nominated for four Grammys, and still has us singing “1234” loudly to this day.

When: February 12, 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Madonna, one of music’s most enduring icons, is hitting the road on The Celebration Tour, highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

Madonna has sold over 300 million albums worldwide on the strength of hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen,” and “4 Minutes.” She was named the greatest woman in music by VH1 as well as the greatest music video artist ever by Billboard and MTV.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy your treats.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from February 10 to March 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5; no one turned away for lack of funds

What: OVO is gearing up to host a huge warehouse sale in Vancouver, and fans of the Drake-founded brand can get up to a whopping 70% off all sorts of apparel.

October’s Very Own Vancouver Warehouse Sale kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, and lasts until Sunday, February 11. Customers are guaranteed to score some killer deals on shoes, outerwear, and all the clothing and accessories in between, which will be restocked daily on each of the five days of the event.

When: February 7 to 11, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Valentine’s Day events

What: Valentine’s Day-themed lights will transform the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park into a pink paradise from February 2 to 25, and romantics of all ages are welcome.

Bring your favourite people to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for the season of love.

When: February 2 to 25, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (until 9 pm from February 14 to 18)

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee.

What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy cocktails, a delicious share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba, and two tickets for the screening of 1990’s Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. A ticket for just the movie is also available.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm, film 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $75-$95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 plus fees for just the film; purchase online.

What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.

Starring Scarlet Delirium and La Dame Derrière, April O’Peel and Ruthe Ordare, Holly Graphic and Vita Devour, and Faye Havoc and Dae LeeGrind.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30 online, $35 at the door; purchase online

Lunar New Year celebrations

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and much more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop or a light stand-engraving workshop during the day.

And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees; purchase online

What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.

Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like ikura tarte, char siu bao, fried har gow shrimp, mushroom dumpling, and more. And make sure you save room for dessert.

When: Now until March 3, 2024

Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday

Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Cost: $78 per person; reserve online

What: LunarFest brings cultures and traditions together in a variety of events in February. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with performances, artist talks, film screenings, and activities around Vancouver.

Make sure to also visit The Lantern City returning to Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Pendulum Gallery, and Granville Island’s Ocean Artworks Pavilion.

When: Various dates in February 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: Lansdowne Centre is celebrating the Lunar New Year by bringing a giant LEGO dragon to life. The huge sculpture will be created by Robin Sather, the only LEGO Certified Professional in Western Canada. Building of the dragon sculpture will begin on February 3 and will be on display until February 25.

Year of the Dragon celebrants and LEGO enthusiasts are welcome to stop by on February 3 and 4 during mall hours to see Sather work on the colossal structure. There will also be a Lunar New Year event on February 10 with an artisan market, children’s crafts, photo ops with festive decorations, and more.

When: Various dates between February 3 to 25, 2024

Time: Various times

When: Centre Court, Lansdowne Centre (enter by Earls) – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Son of James and Ruby Revel presents Chinatown Nights: Enter the Dragon, a cabaret full of live music, burlesque and more.

The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues and Scarlet Delirium. Guests will also enjoy musical performances by Son of James, Elvis Tribute artist Aaron Wong, and DJ Holla Holly.

When: February 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees; purchase online

Black History Month happenings

What: VIFF Centre presents two new series of films that shine a spotlight on Black film, artists and creators.

A New Chapter includes screenings of Jamila Pomeroy’s made-in-Vancouver hit Union Street as well as curated selections of Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees.

Celebrating Black Futures is presented in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursdays throughout the month and also features a free screening of the documentary Mighty Jerome in tribute to the late Charles Officer.

When: Various dates from February 2 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Songs of Freedom is a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 12th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Jim Byrnes, The Sojourners, Jillian Christmas, and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $45 plus GST and fees; purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout February, with home games against the Winnipeg Jets on February 17, Boston Bruins on February 24, Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Wenatchee Wild on February 10, Portland Winterhawks on February 16, Kamloops Blazers on February 24, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks’ AHL season rolls on this month with home games, including the San Jose Barracuda on February 2 and 3, Calgary Wranglers on February 17 and 19, and Colorado Eagles on February 27 and 28.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena in February with a home game against the Saskatchewan Rush on February 10.

When: February 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 is roaring into BC Place from February 23 to 25 with the most unique sporting atmosphere in the city. It’s the fourth stop on the new HSBC SVNS series and will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams, including both Canada’s Women’s and Men’s Sevens Teams.

Rugby fans are known for wearing their “fancy dress” to sporting events, and Vancouver Sevens is the ultimate costume party. From superhero costumes to animal onesies to face paint proudly representing their country. There are no limits to the unique ideas on display at BC Place. Plus, don’t miss out on the weekend’s epic entertainment and immersive experiences.

When: February 23 to 25, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am on Friday, 9:45 am on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission three-day, two-day and single-day passes are on sale now

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday’s, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus there’s all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations recommended. Reserve online

What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is here, and it features a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.

The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year, celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) are offering delectable multi-course dinners at affordable prices.

When: Now until February 4, 2024

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

What: It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns. For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

When: Now until February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 11th year this month. The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada, including Vancouver, from February 1 to 7.

When: Various days of operation from February 1 to 7, 2024

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Enjoy the arts

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 4, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).

The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.

When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online

What: If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert, this winter, you’ll have your chance. The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is bringing the Straight Into Canada Tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, February 20.

Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold more than a million copies.

The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

When: February 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The highly-anticipated show will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience taking place on February 9.

With a dozen of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: February 9, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.

Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.

When: February 10, 15 and 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (February 10 and 15), 2 pm (February 18)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library – 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events.

What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries.

There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.

When: February 22 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody