Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2024. And they’re bringing some of the world’s finest makers to town.

The highly anticipated event will take place from February 24 to March 3, 2024, with 149 wineries from 12 countries featured at 43 events.

Guests of the 45th annual fest will Discover Italy, this year’s themed country, through winery dinners, seminars, lunches, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“I’m very excited that we’ve had such an outstanding response from Italy, with a record 71 Italian wineries participating in the festival this year,” said A. Mark Taylor, co-chair of the VIWF Winery Selection Committee, in a release. “From the rest of the world, Canada and the US lead the way with a combined 43 wineries, while France, Spain, Croatia, and Greece are also representing Europe.

“We have wineries travelling from Argentina, Australia, Chile, and New Zealand in the Southern Hemisphere, and sake brewers from Japan. In all, the Tasting Room will feature nearly 800 wines, many of them festival exclusives. If you’re looking to start or build your cellar, the onsite BCLIQUOR store is the place to start.”

More than 25% of this year’s participating wineries are making their VanWineFest debut and can be discovered at select restaurants and venues around the city.

Festival highlights include the Bacchanalia Gala Dinner + Auction benefiting Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, spectacular Saturday lunch La Dolce Vita, and the Tasting Room at Vancouver Convention Centre West in downtown Vancouver.

Advance tickets for the International Festival Tastings and Super Pass will go on sale on November 15, 2023, and tickets for all public and trade events will go on sale in January 2024.

Vancouver International Wine Festival 2024

When: February 24 to March 3, 2024

Where: Venues around Vancouver