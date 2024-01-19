FREE outdoor lights and arts festival returns to Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is finally seeing relief from the recent cold and snow, and it’s perfect timing because the Winter Arts Festival is just around the corner.

The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries.

Winter Arts Festival is also expanding its free, all-ages outdoor celebration to Victoria for the first time in 2024, with exciting festivities and happenings to check out in both cities.

“The Winter Arts Festival provides a platform for artists to experiment, push boundaries, and inspire the community,” said Miriam Esquitín, VMF executive director, in a release. “Whether wandering through the illuminated streets of Victoria or experiencing the festival’s return to Vancouver, Winter Arts Festival promises an enriching and immersive cultural experience.

“We invite attendees to rediscover familiar streets and city spaces, forging connections through a diverse array of indoor and outdoor experiences.”

Victoria’s Winter Art Festival takes place from February 16 to 19.

Vancouver’s edition of the festival will feature the Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery. The Hub will be an all-ages, licensed outdoor venue featuring art installations, food trucks, and a live performance stage.

The highly anticipated VMF After Dark, a late-night series of ticketed 19+ pop-up parties, will also return in February.

VMF Winter Arts public art highlights include laser light animation, augmented reality, sculptures, and more by local and international artists. There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.

“In recognition of the United Nations’ Decade of Indigenous Languages, we’ve chosen this year’s theme to be Light and Language,” said Natalia Lebedinskaia, VMF creative director, in a statement. “Like a warm spotlight in the darkest time of year, the festival uses light as a symbol of illumination, understanding, and connection through art, communication, and technology.”

Blanketing The City is the continued evolution of the public art mural series and reconciliation process designed by renowned xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer Debra Sparrow in collaboration with VMF. The series is also supported by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association.

Large-scale lighting displays featuring transformed Coast Salish weaving patterns, colours and stories will be displayed on iconic Vancouver landmarks throughout February.

New in 2024 is the addition of Thread Runner, an AR “runner” derived from Sparrow’s 2011 artwork. Visitors at each of the seven Blanketing The City locations can interact with the Coast Salish patterns on the facades of the buildings.

When: February 22 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

