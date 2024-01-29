6 Vancouver restaurants to participate in La Poutine Week

The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 12th year this week.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 7 this year.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish.

Event organizers have just announced participating restaurants for this year’s event, and it looks like there are going to be six different Vancouver spots dishing up their very best versions of our favourite drunk food.

Starting this week, you can expect to find special dishes on offer from places like MeeT in Yaletown (serving up Pizza Fries), The Cider House (with a Roasted Mushroom Poutine), and even the Vancouver Aquarium (with a Braised Beef Short Rib Poutine).

Here are all the Vancouver spots participating this year:

Core Breakfast and lunch

Vancouver Aquarium

The Cider House

MeeT in Yaletown

MeeT in Gastown

MeeT on Main

Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish, or order delivery through DoorDash. After trying out a few dishes, participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creations, which will help promote local restaurants by sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

You can view the full list of participating restaurants on La Poutine Week’s website, as well as find out the specific dishes each restaurant will be offering.