Vancouver botanic garden transforms into Lunar New Year celebration next month
The Year of the Dragon is just around the corner, and a festive celebration is returning to Vancouver next month to help locals prepare for the Spring Festival.
UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and more to enjoy.
And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!
“We have a large collection of plants from all over Asia in our David C. Lam Asian Garden and it seemed like a natural fit for us to welcome the public to commemorate Lunar New Year,” said Ariel Yu, senior administrative assistant at UBC Botanical Garden, previously told Daily Hive.
Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop and a light stand engraving workshop during the day.
Organizers say that some vendors may accept only cash or card, so shoppers should be prepared for both payment methods. There is no bank machine located on site at UBC Botanical Garden.
Here is a list of vendors and food trucks to check out at the Lunar New Year Market 2024, with more to be announced:
- Sweet Stitches by Nessa
- Raph Paper Cuts
- Mosaic Motif
- Musoap
- Egg Atelier
- Dustin Ryan Yu Ceramics
- Lychee Mochi
- Periwinkle Designs
- Wen Qi
- Slotheeecoffee
- Shy Egg
- Lil Asian Designs
- Anigari Creations
- Makes by Mali
- The Stranded Ones
- Clay & Glo
- Studio 1212 Ceramics
- Homayd
- Anita Art
- Vibrant Afternoon
- Hello Today Coffee
- Elli’s Market
- Oil Herb and Me
- Chinatown Wonders
- Alpaca Studio
- Tokyo Katsu Sand
- Shameless Buns
- Nami Vietnamese
- Tatchan Noodles
The festivities also include kung fu performances from UBC Kung Fu Club, the oldest AMS martial arts club at the university.
UBC Kung Fu Club started in 1996 with roots in traditional Hung Gar teachings. Today the association has grown to offer Sanshou, a Chinese style of kickboxing; Wushu, a dynamic performance and acrobatics-based style; and Lion Dance, a form of traditional dance derived from Chinese martial arts.
“We hope that guests who traditionally celebrate Lunar New Year as well as those that have never celebrated it before join us for a fun weekend celebrating the rollover to a new lunar year,” added Yu.
Canada’s oldest university botanic garden will also sell fresh flowers and potted plants during the event. This is a great opportunity to pick up an auspicious plant before the Year of the Dragon begins on Saturday, February 10.
All tickets for the Lunar New Year Market also include admission to the David C. Lam Asian Garden, featuring an abundance of wild-collected plants from all over Asia. UBC Botanical Garden adds that the garden admission is weather dependent.
Lunar New Year Market 2024
When: February 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees, purchase online
