Vancouver botanic garden transforms into Lunar New Year celebration next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Year of the Dragon is just around the corner, and a festive celebration is returning to Vancouver next month to help locals prepare for the Spring Festival.

UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and more to enjoy.

And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Botanical Garden (@ubcgarden)

“We have a large collection of plants from all over Asia in our David C. Lam Asian Garden and it seemed like a natural fit for us to welcome the public to commemorate Lunar New Year,” said Ariel Yu, senior administrative assistant at UBC Botanical Garden, previously told Daily Hive.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop and a light stand engraving workshop during the day.

Organizers say that some vendors may accept only cash or card, so shoppers should be prepared for both payment methods. There is no bank machine located on site at UBC Botanical Garden.

Here is a list of vendors and food trucks to check out at the Lunar New Year Market 2024, with more to be announced:

Sweet Stitches by Nessa

Raph Paper Cuts

Mosaic Motif

Musoap

Egg Atelier

Dustin Ryan Yu Ceramics

Lychee Mochi

Periwinkle Designs

Wen Qi

Slotheeecoffee

Shy Egg

Lil Asian Designs

Anigari Creations

Makes by Mali

The Stranded Ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessamine Liu (@shyegg_)

Clay & Glo

Studio 1212 Ceramics

Homayd

Anita Art

Vibrant Afternoon

Hello Today Coffee

Elli’s Market

Oil Herb and Me

Chinatown Wonders

Alpaca Studio

Tokyo Katsu Sand

Shameless Buns

Nami Vietnamese

Tatchan Noodles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shameless Buns (@shamelessbuns)

The festivities also include kung fu performances from UBC Kung Fu Club, the oldest AMS martial arts club at the university.

UBC Kung Fu Club started in 1996 with roots in traditional Hung Gar teachings. Today the association has grown to offer Sanshou, a Chinese style of kickboxing; Wushu, a dynamic performance and acrobatics-based style; and Lion Dance, a form of traditional dance derived from Chinese martial arts.

“We hope that guests who traditionally celebrate Lunar New Year as well as those that have never celebrated it before join us for a fun weekend celebrating the rollover to a new lunar year,” added Yu.

Canada’s oldest university botanic garden will also sell fresh flowers and potted plants during the event. This is a great opportunity to pick up an auspicious plant before the Year of the Dragon begins on Saturday, February 10.

All tickets for the Lunar New Year Market also include admission to the David C. Lam Asian Garden, featuring an abundance of wild-collected plants from all over Asia. UBC Botanical Garden adds that the garden admission is weather dependent.

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees, purchase online