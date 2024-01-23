Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns with colourful month-long celebration

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

The vibrant Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) event is happening from February 2 to 24 at venues across the city in collaboration with local queer-serving organizations.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets and full details can be found here, with free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

“The programming is diverse, featuring entertainment for all ages, daytime events, and interactive activities such as ice skate days, workshops, and drag bingo,” said Vancouver Pride in a release.

“In the spirit of looking after our community, the Vancouver Pride Society, along with participating organizations, will host donation bins at all events, collecting winter clothes for distribution to our local houseless community.”

Highlights of Winter Pride 2024 include the Unicorn Disco on February 17. The glittery dance party features a lineup of local drag talent and DJs, plus your chance to win prizes in the costume contest.

This year’s festivities also include a Lunar New Year Party hosted by Ricecake on February 3, a King Sized Drag Show and Queer Kpop Dance Party on February 9, and Vancouver Black Therapy & Advocacy Foundation’s Rewind dance party on February 23.

Vancouverites can enjoy non-stop laughs at The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza, curated by Comedy Here Often? on February 11, and then experience a 55+ 2SLGBTQAI+ afternoon of bingo, drag and dancing on February 22 at this year’s Seniors’ Winter Pride.

Festival-goers will also want to check out the Open Community Skate and Acacia’s Black Parade on February 2, Chosen Family Skate Day on February 19, and Soul Stories Workshop + Slam & Open Mic on February 24.

Vancouver Winter Pride Festival is presented in partnership with Ricecake, Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Foundation, King Sized, Level Up, Afroqueer, Madebywe, Comedy Here Often?, The Cutting Edges Hockey Team, West End Seniors’ Network, QMUNITY, Health Initiative for Men, and Vancouver Friends for Life.

When: February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details can be found here.

