Tom Segura is coming to Vancouver's huge outdoor comedy fest this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 30 2024, 7:04 pm
Tom Segura is coming to Vancouver's huge outdoor comedy fest this summer
Tom Segura/Instagram | The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Instagram

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to Vancouver this summer and legendary stand-up Tom Segura is coming along for the party.

Brockton Cricket Fields will host one of Canada’s largest comedy events from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

Mad TV star Bobbi Lee is also joining Segura for the Come Together tour stop, and the general on-sale to the public begins on February 2 at 10 am. Comedians for the other two dates will be announced soon.

Segura has five Netflix specials under his belt, including 2023’s Sledgehammer. He has performed at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival,  The South Beach Comedy Festival, and many more. Podcast fans also love Segura for his work as co-host of the podcasts Your Mom’s House with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and Two Bears One Cave with fellow comic Bert Kreischer.

Lee was a Mad TV cast member for eight years and returned when the series was revived on The CW in 2016. He has also appeared in films like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Pineapple Express, and TV shows like Splitting Up Together and Reservation Dogs.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Facebook

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online

Daily Hive

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
