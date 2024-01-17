Single-day tickets for Vancouver Sevens rugby go on sale next week

Get your costumes ready, because Vancouver Sevens is set to make its triumphant return to BC Place next month. And your chance to scoop up single-day tickets is just around the corner.

HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 is roaring into BC Place from February 23 to 25 with the most unique sporting atmosphere in the city.

This is the ninth year of the wildly popular rugby sevens tournament, and single-day tickets will be released on Wednesday, January 24. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the sport, you’ll find lots to enjoy this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Sevens (@vansevens)

Rugby fans are known for wearing their “fancy dress” to sporting events, and Vancouver Sevens is the ultimate costume party.

From superhero costumes to animal onesies to face paint proudly representing their country. There are no limits to the unique ideas on display at BC Place. Plus, don’t miss out on the weekend’s epic entertainment and immersive experiences.

The thrilling atmosphere is one of the best-loved parts of attending HSBC SVNS Vancouver, so make sure you and your friends are ready to join the action. And you don’t need to know anything about rugby for this to be the event of the year!

Vancouver Sevens is the fourth stop on the new HSBC SVNS series and will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams, including both Canada’s Women’s and Men’s Sevens Teams,

Twelve countries will be participating in the men’s tournament, including:

Argentina

Australia

Canada

Fiji

France

Great Britain

Ireland

New Zealand

Samoa

South Africa

Spain

USA

The twelve countries participating in the women’s tournament are:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Fiji

France

Great Britain

Ireland

Japan

New Zealand

South Africa

Spain

USA

All 64 matches will be open to the public, with new ideal event times so that you have time to party before and after each day.

There will also be exclusive food and drink specials available at BC Place, so many sure to come with an appetite! Just make sure to avoid spilling anything on your fancy outfits.

When: February 23 to 25, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am on Friday, 9:45 am on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission three-day and two-day passes are on sale now. Single-day tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 24.

With files from Rob Williams