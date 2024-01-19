A rock and roll burlesque show roars into Vancouver for Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is fast approaching, and one Vancouver celebration is shaping up to be a raucous way to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, presented by local funk rockers Son of James and burlesque performer Ruby Revel, takes place on Friday, February 16, at Tabu at The Waldorf.

The live music and burlesque extravaganza features a variety of Vancouver’s top performers teaming up for the homage to the golden era of Chinatown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son of James (@sonofjamesmusic)

You might also like: 10 festive Lunar New Year events to check out in Metro Vancouver

FREE outdoor lights and arts festival returns to Vancouver next month

Win tickets to Just For Laughs Vancouver's hottest shows in new contest

“We’re paying tribute to the ’50s and ’60s Neon Lights era, a time where the cabaret scene was hot and you had live bands and burlesque dancers performing together at clubs such as the Shanghai Junk and Marco Polo,” said Shon Wong of Son of James to Daily Hive.

“To me, the key to revitalizing Chinatown is to keep its nightlife and live music history alive. We invite attendees to join us for a Chinese New Years event like you’ve never seen.”

Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon features Son of James, a Vancouver Chinatown rock band that blends their signature “Chynatruckerfunk” sound with Chinese instrumentation. Guests will also enjoy performances by Elvis tribute artist Aaron Wong and DJ Holla Holly.

The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues and Scarlet Delirium.

You’ll want to get there early as the first 100 people through the door will get a lucky red envelope that holds an opportunity to win some door prizes from Chinatown Businesses and other businesses around the city.

“Ruby Revel has been a great co-producer in helping me put this show together and getting all these great dancers on board,” added Wong, a third-generation Chinese Canadian born in Vancouver.

“Legendary Chinatown Jazz guitarist Henry Young shared some pictures and stories with me about how he used to perform with burlesque dancers at Shanghai Junk in Chinatown. Months down the line, Ruby Revel and I strike up a Chinatown friendship through Instagram and the rest is history.”

This Lunar New Year is very important to Wong as his grandmother turns 100 on January 30. As part of the family’s big celebration for her, Son of James is releasing a cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in her honour.

He is also offering a discount promo code — “LNY5OFF” — in the spirit of the New Year.

“Chinatown Nights is my personal journey into defining my own Chinese Canadian identity,” added Wong. “I want to celebrate my Chinese heritage and Canadian roots, but it’s hard to do so when you have no sound.

“Nobody knows what a Chinese Canadian sounds like. Many races across North America have music that defines them and galvanizes their community. The Chinese have such beautiful instruments that pierce your heart, rip through your soul and give you goosebumps.

“These instruments are the key ingredients to the Chinese Canadian sound that I am creating. A blend of funk, rock and soul into a sound I call Chynatruckerfunk. Only with music of our own can we truly celebrate our identity.”

For a sneak preview of what you can hear from Son of James, you can find them outside of Rogers Arena at the Party Plaza at 5:30 pm on January 27 to help the Canucks kick off the Year of the Dragon.

When: February 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees; purchase online. Use promo code “LNY5OFF” for a discount.