Back to ring in another Lunar New Year, Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café for an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.

Commemorate the spirit of a traditional tea every day starting Saturday, January 27, and running until Sunday, March 3. The afternoon tea is available Monday through Thursday from 2 pm ’til close, and all day Friday through Sunday. Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings.

The ideal way to ring in the new year with friends and family, every afternoon tea will be an unforgettable experience.

Priced at $78 per person, here’s what you can expect to have at Holts Café’s Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea.

Savoury starters to satiate your palate

Beginning with savoury bites to get your tea time started right, chef Derrick Sibayan has outdone himself with a range of dishes to adorn the table.

Indulge in an Ikura Tarte packed with smoked salmon, dill, cornichons, crème fraiche, and roe, along with a Char Siu Bao (BBQ pork) with scallions and sweet soy.

“I wanted to highlight the West Coast with flavours that are familiar to our guests, so I created a few seafood items, like the Ikura Tarte with smoked salmon,” Chef Derrick Sibayan tells Daily Hive. “Other items, like the Char Siu Bao and Fried Har Gow, bring a more traditional item that I thought was a really fun addition to a classic afternoon tea.”

There’s also Fried Har Gow Shrimp and a Mushroom Dumpling featuring a mushroom medley, chives, mungbean noodles, and tofu.

And what’s an afternoon tea without a finger sandwich? The Holts Café menu includes an HK Egg Salad Sando featuring free-run eggs and cheddar on a pillowy milk bread that’ll make for a light nosh while you sip away the afternoon.

Feast on deliciously hand-crafted scones

The perfect companion to any tea party, each menu will come with a sweet scone made in-house, packed full of vibrant flavours.

This year features scrumptiously punchy Lemon Cranberry Scones served with a mixed berry jam and a healthy dollop of vanilla chantilly.

Sweet desserts to celebrate the new year

There’s always room for dessert, and on this menu, you’re going to want to save room for it all!

Partake in a vanilla sablé Lucky Cookie alongside a Jade Dragon Chocolate, flavoured with jasmine and matcha. Or, savour a lotus seed mochi Moon Cake with a seasonal Choux Au Craquelin.

“To ring in good fortune for the new year,” Chef Derrick explains, “We decided to create a beautiful dragon-shaped chocolate in collaboration with local Vancouver Hype Chocolate Co. — shout-out to Scott and Marlayna!”

Top off your dessert with a Fortune Cracker made from Belgian white chocolate and candied orange.

Ready to ring in the Year of the Dragon in style? Celebrate the new year with friends at the Holt Café’s Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea now!

Be sure to make your reservations at least 24 hours in advance, because space is going to fill up and no walk-ins will be accepted.