Events

Capilano Bridge is pretty in pink for Valentine's Love Lights next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 20 2024, 6:00 pm
Capilano Bridge is pretty in pink for Valentine's Love Lights next month
Capilano Suspension Bridge

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, January 24, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!

Pacific Agriculture Show

Thu, January 25, 9:00am

Pacific Agriculture Show

BCIT Broadcast Open House

Sat, January 27, 10:00am

BCIT Broadcast Open House

Studio 58 Presents: Into the Woods

Thu, February 1, 7:30pm

Studio 58 Presents: Into the Woods

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most romantic month of the year is just around the corner, and you can take your next date night to great heights with the return of Capilano Bridge’s Love Lights.

Valentine’s Day-themed lights will transform the park into a pink paradise from February 2 to 25, and romantics of all ages are welcome. 

Bring your favourite people to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for the season of love.

Capilano Bridge Love Lights

Capilano Suspension Bridge

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey, play interactive games throughout the park, and enjoy live music.

Love Lights will also feature a special menu at The Cliff House Restaurant. Treat yourself or your date to a Love Potion Martini, Steak & Frites, and a decadent Dark Chocolate Terrine for dessert.

Capilano Bridge Love Lights

Chandelier at Love Lights (Capilano Suspension Bridge)

And make sure you stop for a special selfie underneath the rainforest chandelier.

Love Lights is included as part of regular admission at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

When: February 2 to 25, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm (until 9 pm from February 14 to 18)
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop