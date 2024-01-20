Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most romantic month of the year is just around the corner, and you can take your next date night to great heights with the return of Capilano Bridge’s Love Lights.

Valentine’s Day-themed lights will transform the park into a pink paradise from February 2 to 25, and romantics of all ages are welcome.

Bring your favourite people to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for the season of love.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey, play interactive games throughout the park, and enjoy live music.

Love Lights will also feature a special menu at The Cliff House Restaurant. Treat yourself or your date to a Love Potion Martini, Steak & Frites, and a decadent Dark Chocolate Terrine for dessert.

And make sure you stop for a special selfie underneath the rainforest chandelier.

Love Lights is included as part of regular admission at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

When: February 2 to 25, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (until 9 pm from February 14 to 18)

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online