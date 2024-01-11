100,000 people expected at Chinatown Lunar New Year parade next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the city’s largest annual parades is returning to Chinatown next month to help kick off Lunar New Year celebrations in Vancouver.

The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, 2024, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.

Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is organized by community organizations, including the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association, S.U.C.C.E.S.S., Chinese Freemasons Vancouver Branch and Shon Yee Benevolent Association of Canada.

This year’s event will showcase more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees can expect to see dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances, and the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

Attendees can catch the 1.3 km parade starting at 11 am at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street (between Shanghai Alley and Taylor Street). The procession, featuring a wide array of cultural groups, will wind its way east along Pender Street and then turn south onto Gore Street.

The colourful parade will turn west onto Keefer Street and then disperse at the intersection of Keefer at Abbott. The entire event is estimated to take about two and a half hours.

Festivities continue with the free Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Fair at the Chinese Cultural Centre and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Plaza from 2 to 4 pm, with multicultural artistic performances, Lunar New Year celebration and more for all ages to enjoy.

The exciting day wraps up with a Spring Festival Celebration Gala Dinner at the Floata Seafood Restaurant starting at 6:30 pm.

The mouthwatering festive dinner will include lion dance performances, New Year greetings, God of Wealth blessings, and live entertainment. Tickets are $55 each, or a table of 10 for $550, and are available for purchase through the Canadian Shon Yee Benevolent Association.

Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration and Parade

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair