OVO is having a massive warehouse sale in Vancouver with up to 70% off

OVO is gearing up to host a huge warehouse sale in Vancouver, and fans of the Drake-founded brand can get up to a whopping 70% off all sorts of apparel.

October’s Very Own Vancouver Warehouse Sale kicks off on Wednesday, February 7, and lasts until Sunday, February 11.

Customers are guaranteed to score some killer deals on shoes, outerwear, and all the clothing and accessories in between, which will be restocked daily on each of the five days of the event.

The OVO Warehouse Sale runs from 9 am until 9 pm every day, except for the final one, which will wrap up at 6 pm.

StyleDemocracy, which is hosting the event, is advising shoppers to dress for the weather and to arrive early to ensure entry into the big sale. There will be a large indoor lineup section to avoid waiting outside in the cold.

Though five days provide a lot of opportunity to shop, patrons should anticipate some pretty heavy lineups, which have snaked around multiple blocks and lasted for hours in previous years.

Organizers also state that certain purchase limitations will be in effect and that cash will not be accepted, so make sure to bring your credit or debit card.

“Doors are subject to close early based on capacity and inventory,” the event listing adds, along with reminding people of some other fairly strict measures that will be in place.

“No coats, large bags or backpacks will be admitted into the sale [and] must be checked prior to entry. Phones will be locked in a separate bag. Please note, customers wearing any October’s Very Own product will receive a security tag upon entrance. In order to exit the event, that security tag must be returned.”

When: February 7 to 11, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

With files from Becky Robertson