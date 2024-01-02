EventsArtsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 2 2024, 9:54 pm
A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this month
Candelight Concerts by Fever/Facebook | Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
DOG RISING ➤ Clara Furey / BENT HOLLOW COMPAGNIE

Fri, January 12, 7:00pm

DOG RISING ➤ Clara Furey / BENT HOLLOW COMPAGNIE

Community Jam

Sat, January 20, 3:30pm

Community Jam

House Teams Showcase

Sun, February 11, 7:30pm

House Teams Showcase

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Thu, February 15, 9:15pm

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in January and February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The highly anticipated shows will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience taking place on January 24 and February 9.

With a dozen of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church. Tickets are on sale now.

Eras Tour

Taylor Swift/Instagram

The 12-song setlist is as follows:

  • “Shake it Off”
  • “Cardigan”
  • “Love Story”
  • “Blank Space”
  • “Enchanted”
  • “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
  • “Invisible String”
  • “All Too Well”
  • “Wildest Dreams”
  • “Lover”
  • “I Knew You Were Trouble”
  • “You Belong With Me”
Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight Concerts by Fever/Submitted

Get ready to enjoy Taylor’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. It’s the perfect way to get your fix of all her biggest songs before The Eras tour comes to Rogers Arena later this year.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

When: January 24 and February 9, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop