A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this month

Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in January and February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The highly anticipated shows will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience taking place on January 24 and February 9.

With a dozen of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church. Tickets are on sale now.

The 12-song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“Cardigan”

“Love Story”

“Blank Space”

“Enchanted”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Invisible String”

“All Too Well”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Lover”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“You Belong With Me”

Get ready to enjoy Taylor’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. It’s the perfect way to get your fix of all her biggest songs before The Eras tour comes to Rogers Arena later this year.

When: January 24 and February 9, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online