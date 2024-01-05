It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck come January 13, as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns on that date.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.

In general, all of this simply means we have a LOT of drinking and exploring to do.

This year the festival features tons of locations and a whopping 162 different hot chocolate flavours.

So, without further ado, here are all the vendors to try during the 14th Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotChocolateFest (@hotchocolatefest)

49th Parallel Coffee + Lucky’s Doughnuts

À La Mode Pie Café

Aiyaohno Café

Analog Coffee – New

Aperitivo Truck

Artigiano

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Bel Cafe

Bella Gelateria

Bellaggio Café

Beta 5 Chocolates

Bjornbar Bakery

Blue Hat Bakery-café (At Pica)

Boba Run

Boketta Tea Bar – New

Broyé Cafe & Bakery

Butter Baked Goods

C Market Coffee – New

Cadeaux Bakery

Cannoli King – New

Casa Mia

Cassandra Cake Co.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Doughgirls

Doughnut Love – New

Drunken Chocolatier

East Van Roasters

Eternal Abundance

Everbean Café + To Live For Bakery (Collab) – New

Faubourg Paris Bakery

(The) Federal Store

Fife Bakery

Fufú Café

Gem Chocolates

Giovane Caffè

Glenburn Soda Fountain

(The) Good Chocolatier

Honolulu Coffee

Kafka’s Coffee

Kasama Chocolates

Koko Monk Chocolates

Koko Monk Hot Chocolate Lounge

L’atelier Patisserie – New

La Glace

Ladurée

Little Cafe On Robson

Mah Milk Bar – New

Melt Confectionary – New

Mercato Di Luigi – New

Mink Chocolates

(The) Modern Pantry Bakery + Cafe

Mon Paris Patisserie

Motoretta

Nelson The Seagull Cafe

Novella Coffee Bar – New

Nuttea – New

Paul Cafe & Restaurant

Peaked Pies

(The) Pie Hole

Super Veloce

Temper Chocolate & Pastry

Thierry Chocolates

Thomas Haas Chocolates

To Live For Bakery + Everbean Café

Trafiq Café & Bakery

Uno Gelato

Vancouver Aquarium

Viva Café & Bakery

Whisk Matcha + Level V Bakery

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival