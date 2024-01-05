Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival reveals participating vendors and drinks
It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck come January 13, as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns on that date.
The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.
For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.
In general, all of this simply means we have a LOT of drinking and exploring to do.
This year the festival features tons of locations and a whopping 162 different hot chocolate flavours.
View this post on Instagram
- 49th Parallel Coffee + Lucky’s Doughnuts
- À La Mode Pie Café
- Aiyaohno Café
- Analog Coffee – New
- Aperitivo Truck
- Artigiano
- Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
- Bel Cafe
- Bella Gelateria
- Bellaggio Café
- Beta 5 Chocolates
- Bjornbar Bakery
- Blue Hat Bakery-café (At Pica)
- Boba Run
- Boketta Tea Bar – New
- Broyé Cafe & Bakery
- Butter Baked Goods
- C Market Coffee – New
- Cadeaux Bakery
- Cannoli King – New
- Casa Mia
- Cassandra Cake Co.
- Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie
- Doughgirls
- Doughnut Love – New
- Drunken Chocolatier
- East Van Roasters
- Eternal Abundance
- Everbean Café + To Live For Bakery (Collab) – New
- Faubourg Paris Bakery
- (The) Federal Store
- Fife Bakery
- Fufú Café
- Gem Chocolates
- Giovane Caffè
- Glenburn Soda Fountain
- (The) Good Chocolatier
- Honolulu Coffee
- Kafka’s Coffee
- Kasama Chocolates
- Koko Monk Chocolates
- Koko Monk Hot Chocolate Lounge
- L’atelier Patisserie – New
- La Glace
- Ladurée
- Little Cafe On Robson
- Mah Milk Bar – New
- Melt Confectionary – New
- Mercato Di Luigi – New
- Mink Chocolates
- (The) Modern Pantry Bakery + Cafe
- Mon Paris Patisserie
- Motoretta
- Nelson The Seagull Cafe
- Novella Coffee Bar – New
- Nuttea – New
- Paul Cafe & Restaurant
- Peaked Pies
- (The) Pie Hole
- Super Veloce
- Temper Chocolate & Pastry
- Thierry Chocolates
- Thomas Haas Chocolates
- To Live For Bakery + Everbean Café
- Trafiq Café & Bakery
- Uno Gelato
- Vancouver Aquarium
- Viva Café & Bakery
- Whisk Matcha + Level V Bakery
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival 2024
When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver
Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival