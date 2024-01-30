The Sportsbar LIVE! is throwing a huge Super Bowl party with epic prizes

Put your game face on, Vancouver! With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, it’s officially the best time of year to be a football fan.

On February 11, The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting. And you can reserve your table now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sportsbar LIVE! (@thesportsbar_ra)

You might also like: Taylor Swift has challenging travel from Japan to Super Bowl

10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time

Canucks hiring to fill 20+ jobs off the ice in Vancouver

Opening two hours before kickoff, the upscale 14,000 square-foot venue features over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, and a screen towering over 16 feet. Plus, The Sportsbar LIVE! offers a second-to-none A/V experience that puts you right in the touchdown action.

So no matter where you sit in the fan-favourite restaurant, you’ll have front-row seats to all the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

You’ll also get to enjoy a curated menu of mouthwatering eats at The Sportsbar Live! Dig into Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwiches, San Francisco House of Prime Rib Sandwiches, and Taylor Swift-inspired “Shake it off” Garlic Parmesan Knots with Marinara Sauce.

There will also be Labatt drink sampling throughout the afternoon, special games, a photo booth, and resident DJ IPO and Sportsbar Brand Ambassadors on site to keep the energy up.

Fans can get in on the NFL excitement with fun contests and prizes to win, including an overnight stay in Seattle to attend the Seattle Seahawks home opener.

Other fantastic items up for grabs include, but are not limited to: Canucks tickets, Tim McGraw concert tickets, and a SKY Helicopters package.

Ready to rally the troops for Super Bowl Sunday? Of course you are! Tickets start at $10 and vary based on ticket type. Your ticket includes free parking as well as automatic entry for prizes and giveaways and can be purchased online.

Get ahead of the competition by grabbing your tickets today — they’re going fast!

When: February 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm, game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $10 and vary based on ticket type, includes free parking and automatic entry for prizes and giveaways; purchase online