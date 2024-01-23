Taste of the Tri-Cities returns for its fourth year in 2024

Dine Out Vancouver might be ending on February 4, but that doesn’t mean the food adventures have to stop. Taste of the Tri-Cities is the next big food festival to get excited about, with a growing list of participating restaurants, breweries, cafes, and more.

The festival starts on February 16 and lasts until March 10. During this time, you’ll have the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal.

Over 50 restaurants participated in last year’s festival, including the likes of Gabi and Jules Handmade Pies & Baked Goodness, The Hard Bean Brunch Company, and even Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri-Local (@trilocalnow)

Launched in 2021, Tri-Local’s Taste of the Tri-Cities is an annual food and drink festival designed to highlight the amazing food scene in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody. The deadline for restaurants to register for this year’s festival is January 26.

A full list of participating vendors is still in the works, so be sure to check back here for updates.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok