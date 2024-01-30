11 romantic Valentine's date night ideas to check out around Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Romance is in the air, so it’s time to invite that special someone on a fun date night around the city.

From Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge to a candlelit concert, here are 11 events to check out this Valentine’s season in Vancouver. Those who are flying solo are also very welcome to join the fun!

What: Valentine’s Day-themed lights will transform the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park into a pink paradise from February 2 to 25, and romantics of all ages are welcome.

Bring your favourite people to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for the season of love.

When: February 2 to 25, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (until 9 pm from February 14 to 18)

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Fever’s Candlelight is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. On February 14, fall in love with a special Valentine’s Day Jazz Special showcasing music by Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé and more performed by the Malcolm Jazz Quartet.

Then on February 16, rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 14 and 16, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $40 and $45, purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.

Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.

When: February 10, 15 and 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (February 10 and 15), 2 pm (February 18)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throuple, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy cocktails, a delicious share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba, and two tickets for the screening of 1990’s Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. A ticket for just the movie is also available.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm, film 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $75-$95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 plus fees for just the film, purchase online.

What: It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns. For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

When: Now until February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.

Starring Scarlet Delirium and La Dame Derrière, April O’Peel and Ruthe Ordare, Holly Graphic and Vita Devour, and Faye Havoc and Dae LeeGrind.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30 online, $35 at the door, purchase online

What: Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver? Look no further than this list.

We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14 so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.

From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, these are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Feist comes to Vancouver for three shows in February including on Valentine’s Day. She has won 11 Juno Awards, been nominated for four Grammys, and still has us singing “1234” loudly to this day.

When: February 12, 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city as well as the many fantastic small businesses that make it so amazing.

Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4,000. For more information, follow @loveyourcitycontest on Instagram.

When: All February long

Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver

More information: Online