New Vancouver restaurants: 27 fresh places to eat
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 25+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.
Med Grill & Bar
View this post on Instagram
Aiming to “bring the nostalgia of the Mediterranean with a contemporary twist,” Med Grill & Bar offers seats for 70 people inside and an additional 20 seats on its outdoor patio.
Address: 1157 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cafe Monet
Since its opening, this spot has been very popular, frequently selling out of its cream-filled donuts before the afternoon crowd can even get a glimpse of its sweet offerings.
Address: 568 Robson Street, Vancouver
Oohlala Donuts
View this post on Instagram
The latest spot to pique our interest is called Oohlala Donuts, which has only just opened up in Vancouver’s Point Grey Village neighbourhood within the last month.
Address: 4406 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Ueno Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Ueno Sakura Japanese Restaurant quietly opened in March, with very little online presence to speak of – the restaurant does not have any social platforms, nor does it have a website.
Address: 81 6th Street, New Westminster
Bobami
View this post on Instagram
Bobami, located at 6-4429 Kingsway, softly opened at the end of March, offering a selection of drinks like brown sugar milk tea, strawberry matcha lattes, and refreshing fruit teas.
Address: 6-4429 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-3303
Pi Co. Pizza – Broadway
View this post on Instagram
The new Pi Co. Pizza spot at 514 West Broadway has officially opened as of March 20.
Address: 514 West Broadway, Vancouver
Singapore Hawker – Burnaby
View this post on Instagram
Singapore Hawker, which previously only had a location in Coquitlam, has just soft-opened a second location.
Address: 7150 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby
Chancho Tortilleria (new location)
One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub has officially made the move to a new neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria has set up shop on Commercial Drive.
Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Daan Go Cake Lab – Richmond
View this post on Instagram
Winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, Siu has previously opened five locations of Daan Go in Ontario, but the Richmond location is the very first for BC.
Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond
Prinkle Chicken
The newest brand to make its mark on Vancouver is called Prinkle Chicken, which has just opened three new locations across the city, with a fourth to come.
Address: 8550 Granville Street, Vancouver
Address: 6530 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Address: 108-2800 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Mama Said Pizza Co.
Mama Said Pizza Co. says this space will be a place folks can come and enjoy a hybrid-style Brooklyn pizza along with a full bar.
Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody
Shawn’s Chicken
View this post on Instagram
This new spot, which has been in the works for a year, uses a fried chicken technique that dates back more than 30 years for its crispy, juicy chicken offerings.
Address: #1295-4540 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Little Karp
View this post on Instagram
A brand-new spot on our radar is Little Karp, a restaurant focusing on West Coast-inspired cuisine and the abundant seafood and produce available to us in this region.
Address: 8631 Alexandra Road, Unit 110, Richmond
Vanmak – Downtown Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Vanmak, which operates a location of its Lee Bros Winery project in Surrey, makes its own Makjeolli – a Korean-style rice wine with a milky appearance.
Address: 82 Keefer Place, Vancouver
Poco Sweet Shop
View this post on Instagram
Poco Sweet Shop comes to us from owners Catherine and Lisa, both of which have years of experience in the gift-giving industry, according to the shop’s website.
Address: Suite C, 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam
Jungle Room
View this post on Instagram
Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.
Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver
Vegan Shoku
View this post on Instagram
Vegan Shoku, located in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood at 2260 W 41st Avenue, just opened its doors and offers a plant-based alternative to folks looking for sushi, poké, donburi, and other Japanese eats in the city.
Address: 2260 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Waffle House Diner (new location)
View this post on Instagram
Located at
Address:, Surrey
Fuji Corner
View this post on Instagram
Fuji Corner, which officially opened in mid-April, offers Japanese fusion-style street food. Think lobster ramen, rice burgers, and rice bowls with an emphasis on casual, modern takes on Japanese flavours.
Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-868-8938
Neighbour’s Restaurant & Pizza House
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant, which was previously located at 6493 Victoria Drive, on the corner of 49th Avenue, officially reopened at its new location.
Address: 5108 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Kimshaker’s Foodhub
View this post on Instagram
Kimshaker’s Foodhub is a Filipino eatery specializing in street food and other comforting eats that officially held its soft opening on March 18.
Address: Royal City Centre food court, 612 6th Street, New Westminster
Torake
View this post on Instagram
Torake bills itself as a modern Japanese restaurant using both Japanese and French techniques. Located at 130-9471 No 2 Road, Torake officially opened for its soft opening on April 21, which will run until May 10.
Address: 130-9471 No 2 Road, Richmond
Monaco Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Monaco Cafe has taken over the former space of Buro Coffee at 356 Water Street, the identifiable corner space where Water Street and Cordova diverge.
Address: 356 Water Street, Vancouver
Il Mundo Caffe & Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Il Mundo opened in early April, serving up espresso drinks, house-made pastries, sandwiches, and other savoury eats. Think souffle egg sandwiches, salmon tartines, and vegetable quiche.
Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Freshnote Market
View this post on Instagram
Freshnote Market, which bills itself as the “new standard in ethnic produce in Vancouver,” just opened up in Richmond.
Address: #100 8211 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kitsilano
View this post on Instagram
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has been on a serious roll with openings. The brand, which notes that it’s the world’s largest Mazesoba chain, finally launched its latest Vancouver restaurant Sunday with a soft launch.
Address: 1835 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Macu Tea
View this post on Instagram
A brand new spot on our radar that fits the bill for the latter category is Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand that was originally founded in 2008.
Address: Unit 1316, 8368 Capstan Way, Richmond
With files from Daryn Wright