New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 25+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Aiming to “bring the nostalgia of the Mediterranean with a contemporary twist,” Med Grill & Bar offers seats for 70 people inside and an additional 20 seats on its outdoor patio.

Address: 1157 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Since its opening, this spot has been very popular, frequently selling out of its cream-filled donuts before the afternoon crowd can even get a glimpse of its sweet offerings.

Address: 568 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The latest spot to pique our interest is called Oohlala Donuts, which has only just opened up in Vancouver’s Point Grey Village neighbourhood within the last month.

Address: 4406 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Ueno Sakura Japanese Restaurant quietly opened in March, with very little online presence to speak of – the restaurant does not have any social platforms, nor does it have a website.

Address: 81 6th Street, New Westminster

Bobami, located at 6-4429 Kingsway, softly opened at the end of March, offering a selection of drinks like brown sugar milk tea, strawberry matcha lattes, and refreshing fruit teas.

Address: 6-4429 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-3303

Instagram

The new Pi Co. Pizza spot at 514 West Broadway has officially opened as of March 20.

Address: 514 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Singapore Hawker, which previously only had a location in Coquitlam, has just soft-opened a second location.

Address: 7150 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub has officially made the move to a new neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria has set up shop on Commercial Drive.

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, Siu has previously opened five locations of Daan Go in Ontario, but the Richmond location is the very first for BC.

Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond

Instagram

The newest brand to make its mark on Vancouver is called Prinkle Chicken, which has just opened three new locations across the city, with a fourth to come.

Address: 8550 Granville Street, Vancouver

Address: 6530 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Address: 108-2800 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Mama Said Pizza Co. says this space will be a place folks can come and enjoy a hybrid-style Brooklyn pizza along with a full bar.

Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram

This new spot, which has been in the works for a year, uses a fried chicken technique that dates back more than 30 years for its crispy, juicy chicken offerings.

Address: #1295-4540 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

A brand-new spot on our radar is Little Karp, a restaurant focusing on West Coast-inspired cuisine and the abundant seafood and produce available to us in this region.

Address: 8631 Alexandra Road, Unit 110, Richmond

Instagram

Vanmak, which operates a location of its Lee Bros Winery project in Surrey, makes its own Makjeolli – a Korean-style rice wine with a milky appearance.

Address: 82 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Instagram

Poco Sweet Shop comes to us from owners Catherine and Lisa, both of which have years of experience in the gift-giving industry, according to the shop’s website.

Address: Suite C, 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Vegan Shoku, located in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood at 2260 W 41st Avenue, just opened its doors and offers a plant-based alternative to folks looking for sushi, poké, donburi, and other Japanese eats in the city.

Address: 2260 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Located at 13660 George Junction Unit #110, Waffle House is now officially called Waffle House Diner, with a charming, retro-inspired interior to match.

Address: 13660 George Junction Unit #110, Surrey

Instagram

Fuji Corner, which officially opened in mid-April, offers Japanese fusion-style street food. Think lobster ramen, rice burgers, and rice bowls with an emphasis on casual, modern takes on Japanese flavours.

Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-868-8938

Instagram

The restaurant, which was previously located at 6493 Victoria Drive, on the corner of 49th Avenue, officially reopened at its new location.

Address: 5108 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Kimshaker’s Foodhub is a Filipino eatery specializing in street food and other comforting eats that officially held its soft opening on March 18.

Address: Royal City Centre food court, 612 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Torake bills itself as a modern Japanese restaurant using both Japanese and French techniques. Located at 130-9471 No 2 Road, Torake officially opened for its soft opening on April 21, which will run until May 10.

Address: 130-9471 No 2 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Monaco Cafe has taken over the former space of Buro Coffee at 356 Water Street, the identifiable corner space where Water Street and Cordova diverge.

Address: 356 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Il Mundo opened in early April, serving up espresso drinks, house-made pastries, sandwiches, and other savoury eats. Think souffle egg sandwiches, salmon tartines, and vegetable quiche.

Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Freshnote Market, which bills itself as the “new standard in ethnic produce in Vancouver,” just opened up in Richmond.

Address: #100 8211 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Instagram

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has been on a serious roll with openings. The brand, which notes that it’s the world’s largest Mazesoba chain, finally launched its latest Vancouver restaurant Sunday with a soft launch.

Address: 1835 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A brand new spot on our radar that fits the bill for the latter category is Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand that was originally founded in 2008.

Address: Unit 1316, 8368 Capstan Way, Richmond

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright