Sweets lovers, take note: a new spot for candy, chocolate, and more has just opened in Port Coquitlam earlier this month.

Poco Sweet Shop comes to us from owners Catherine and Lisa, both of which have years of experience in the gift-giving industry, according to the shop’s website.

Located at 2232 McAllister Avenue, this is the first brick-and-mortar space for the business, which previously was selling its curated selection of sweets via its online webshop.

Freshly opened on April 6, the shop offers the community a place to grab everything from old-fashioned candy sticks to Dr. Pepper-flavoured cotton candy to giant peanut butter cups.

With its background in gifts, it’s no wonder that the Poco Sweet Shop also has a great selection of gift baskets and carefully arranged collections of candies and treats, not to mention seasonal and holiday specials.

Poco Sweet Shop’s hours depend on the week, as the space is also available for community events and bookings.

Address: Suite C, 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam

